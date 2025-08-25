With an estimated total value of up to £495 million, the framework will provide National Highways with specialist technical and advisory services

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced it has been awarded a place on National Highways' Specialist Professional and Technical Services 3 (SPaTS3) framework in the U.K., as part of a consortium with Arup. The framework has an estimated maximum value of up to £495 million for six suppliers over its six-year term.

Expected to last until 2031, the framework provides National Highways, which manages and improves England's motorways and major A-roads, with technical and advisory services to increase the safety and enhance the resilience of England's 4,500-mile strategic road network. The appointment builds on Arup and AECOM's successful partnership under the previous SPaTS framework and further extends the firm's longstanding relationship with National Highways.

"As the world's top highways design firm, we look forward to applying our international advisory expertise to realize this framework's ambitious infrastructure objectives," said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM's global Transportation business. "Our collaborative and integrated approach enables us to apply world-class capabilities and technical excellence to help ensure England's roadways are sustainable and fit for the future."

"This appointment builds on our extensive track record of success delivering for National Highways," said Richard Whitehead, chief executive of AECOM's Europe India region. "We will bring the full breadth of our engineering advisory expertise to this framework, supporting National Highways as it continues to enhance the efficiency, safety and resilience of England's strategic road network."

AECOM is a trusted partner delivering highway infrastructure across England, working directly with government clients such as Department for Transport and National Highways. Through its engagement on numerous significant revenue frameworks like SPaTS, the Company brings decades of UK-specific expertise to its clients to help deliver sustainable, efficient transport networks that enhance connectivity and drive economic growth.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2024. Learn more at aecom.com.

