

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's industrial producer prices decreased for the second straight month in July, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Monday.



The industrial producer price index dropped 0.6 percent yearly in July, following a 1.5 percent decrease in June, which was the first decrease since April 2024.



Prices in the metal industry fell sharply by 10.7 percent from last year, while the price growth in marine products eased slightly to 10.0 percent from 10.3 percent.



The price index for exported products fell 3.6 percent, while those for domestic industries grew by 6.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in June.



