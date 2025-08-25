Arjo AB: Incoming CEO of Arjo has acquired synthetic call options in Arjo

Today the Board of Directors of Arjo AB (publ) has been informed by the company's principal owner, Carl Bennet AB, that the incoming CEO of Arjo has acquired synthetic call options on shares in Arjo issued by Carl Bennet AB.

Carl Bennet AB has made an offer to the incoming CEO of Arjo, Andréas Elgaard, to acquire synthetic call options on shares in Arjo. A total of 1,184,834 options have been acquired by Andréas Elgaard at a price corresponding to the market value of the options, according to a valuation performed by an independent valuation institute. The total market value of the options at the time of the transaction has been estimated to amount to SEK 5 million.

The synthetic call options are issued on Arjo series B shares and have a term of five years. The options may be exercised during the period from 15 May 2030 to 15 August 2030. The exercise price is SEK 43.42 per option, which corresponds to 128 per cent of the average volume-weighted price paid for Arjo's B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm on each trading day during the period 18-22 August 2025. Upon exercise of the options, the holder will receive a cash settlement from the option issuer corresponding to the market price of the share at the time of exercise, less the exercise price. The option terms include a cap, which means that each option entitles the holder to a maximum payment of SEK 58.34.

Arjo has not participated in the offer made by Carl Bennet AB on its own initiative. The offer does not entail any costs for Arjo.

