Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
WKN: A2H7JW | ISIN: SE0010468116 | Ticker-Symbol: A39
22.10.25 | 09:04
2,776 Euro
-2,87 % -0,082
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2025 07:00 Uhr
Arjo AB: Arjo's interim report January-September 2025

"Demand remains healthy and we are growing in most markets, which accelerates our growth rate compared with earlier this year. Underlying profitability continued to develop positively, and excluding the effects of currencies and tariffs, the adjusted operating profit increased over 20%. We now look forward to a strong end to 2025," says Niclas Sjöswärd, Interim President & CEO of Arjo.

July-September 2025 in brief

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 2,646 M (2,734).
    Net sales grew organically by 3.8%.
  • The gross margin was 41.1% (42.0).
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 436 M (434).
  • Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 165 M (164).
  • Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 111 M (100).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.30 (0.27).
  • Cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 446 M (437), corresponding to a cash conversion of 105.0% (102.0).
  • Andréas Elgaard appointed new President & CEO and will assume his position on January 7, 2026.


Telephone conference

Fund managers, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call and presentation of the report on October 22 at 08:00 CEST via the following link: https://arjo.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025

Those who wish to ask questions verbally during the teleconference will need to register via the link below. A phone number and a conference ID will be provided after registration in order to access the conference. Link to registration: https://events.inderes.com/arjo/q3-report-2025/dial-in

Alternatively, use the following link to download the presentation: https://www.arjo.com/int/about-us/investors/reports--presentations/2025/

A recorded version of the conference is accessible for three years via the following link: https://arjo.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025


For more information, please contact:

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communication & Public Relations
+46 734 244 515

maria.nilsson@arjo.com


Erik Roslund, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+46 768 996 303

erik.roslund@arjo.com


This information is information that Arjo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on October 22, 2025.


About Arjo

At Arjo, we believe that empowering movement within healthcare environments is essential to quality care. Our products and solutions for patient transfers, hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, treating leg ulcers, prevention of pressure injuries and deep vein thrombosis, and our medical beds are all designed to promote mobility, safety and dignity in all care situations. With approximately 7 000 people worldwide and 65 years caring for patients and healthcare professionals, we are committed to driving healthier outcomes for people facing mobility challenges. www.arjo.com


