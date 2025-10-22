Arjo AB: Arjo's interim report January-September 2025

"Demand remains healthy and we are growing in most markets, which accelerates our growth rate compared with earlier this year. Underlying profitability continued to develop positively, and excluding the effects of currencies and tariffs, the adjusted operating profit increased over 20%. We now look forward to a strong end to 2025," says Niclas Sjöswärd, Interim President & CEO of Arjo.

July-September 2025 in brief

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,646 M (2,734).

Net sales grew organically by 3.8%.

The gross margin was 41.1% (42.0).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 436 M (434).

Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 165 M (164).

Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 111 M (100).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.30 (0.27).

Cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 446 M (437), corresponding to a cash conversion of 105.0% (102.0).

Andréas Elgaard appointed new President & CEO and will assume his position on January 7, 2026.



