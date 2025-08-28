Arjo AB: Christofer Carlsson appointed permanent CFO of Arjo

Arjo announces today that Christofer Carlsson, who has been interim CFO since January 20, 2025, has been appointed permanent CFO of the company starting September 1st.

Christofer has been with Arjo since 2017 and was previously responsible for Corporate Control, encompassing functions such as Group Accounting, Tax, and Business and Sustainability Controlling.

"Christofer has played an important role in developing our financial governance and reporting and knows our business very well. The Board of Directors and I have great confidence in him to continue developing Arjo in the role as CFO moving forward," says interim CEO Niclas Sjöswärd.

For more information, please contact:

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communications & Public Relations

+46 734 244 515

maria.nilsson@arjo.com

Erik Roslund, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+46 768 996 303

erik.roslund@arjo.com

This information is information that Arjo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CEST on August 28, 2025.

About Arjo