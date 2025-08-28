Anzeige
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
WKN: A2H7JW | ISIN: SE0010468116 | Ticker-Symbol: A39
Tradegate
27.08.25 | 16:00
3,178 Euro
+0,25 % +0,008
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARJO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARJO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1283,18011:42
3,1523,15611:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arjo AB: Christofer Carlsson appointed permanent CFO of Arjo

Arjo announces today that Christofer Carlsson, who has been interim CFO since January 20, 2025, has been appointed permanent CFO of the company starting September 1st.

Christofer has been with Arjo since 2017 and was previously responsible for Corporate Control, encompassing functions such as Group Accounting, Tax, and Business and Sustainability Controlling.

"Christofer has played an important role in developing our financial governance and reporting and knows our business very well. The Board of Directors and I have great confidence in him to continue developing Arjo in the role as CFO moving forward," says interim CEO Niclas Sjöswärd.

For more information, please contact:

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communications & Public Relations
+46 734 244 515
maria.nilsson@arjo.com

Erik Roslund, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
+46 768 996 303
erik.roslund@arjo.com

This information is information that Arjo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CEST on August 28, 2025.

About Arjo

At Arjo, we are convinced that good conditions for mobility in healthcare environments are a central part of offering high-quality care. Our products and solutions for patient transfer, hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, treatment of leg ulcers, prevention of pressure ulcers and venous thrombosis, as well as our healthcare beds, are designed to promote mobility, safety and dignity in all healthcare situations. With over 65 years of experience in improving everyday life for patients and caregivers, and a global team of almost 7,000 people, we are constantly working to create better outcomes for people facing mobility challenges. www.arjo.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
