

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Indian ambassador to Russia has made it clear that the government will continue to buy oil from wherever it will benefit the country.



Ambassador Vinay Kumar's comments come at a crucial time of India facing 50 percent U.S. import tariffs, including a 25 percent penalty for India's continued dependence on Russian oil and weapons.



'First of all, we have clearly stated that our objective is energy security of 1.4 billion people of India and India's cooperation with Russia as of several other countries has helped to bring about stability in the global oil market,' he said in an interview with TASS. 'So the US decision is unfair, unreasonable and unjustified. Now government will continue taking measures which will protect the national interest of the country. And the trade takes place on commercial basis. So if the basis of commercial transaction trade imports are right, Indian companies will continue buying from wherever they get the best deal. So that's what the current situation is,' the Indian diplomat told the Russian state-owned news agency.



'Our trade is based on market factors and done with the overall objects of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India,' Vinay Kumar said, noting that there are other countries including the U.S. itself and in Europe trading with Russia.



Russia is the main source of India's crude oil import, which reportedly amounted to 35-40 percent last year.



Washington says Russia is using the ol revenue to fund the war in Ukraine, and alleges that India's purchase of Russian oil is tantamount to helping them.



