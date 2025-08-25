

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced an additional $28 million in funding as FEMA continues to support the state of North Carolina as it leads community cleanup and restores infrastructure damaged by Tropical Storm Helene and other disasters.



This brings the total in August alone to more than $124 million in recovery funding, as Noem announced $96 million last week.



This funding helps cover items like road repairs, critical infrastructure restoration, debris removal and other emergency actions taken to protect life and property following the storm.



FEMA is reimbursing these costs through its Public Assistance program which provides funds for state and local governments' response and recovery work. To date, more than $655 million has been provided to the state for road repair, debris removal, critical infrastructure repair and more. Since the Trump administration took over, more than $350 million in Public Assistance reimbursements has been approved to support the recovery efforts in North Carolina, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release.



