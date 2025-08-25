St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment and services to the energy/resource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2, and other harmful emissions for small local and Tier One resource clients, is pleased to announce the receipt of a purchase order valued at CAD$1 million for a comprehensive rental package of power and surface equipment.

The order was awarded by the Canadian subsidiary of a major global energy producer, which boasts annual worldwide production exceeding 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE). Enterprise's subsidiaries have been long-standing service providers to this producer, supporting their operations with reliable equipment and expertise.

This latest order reflects the client's continued confidence in Enterprise's capabilities and aligns with their active development and production plans within Canada's most prolific natural gas region. The package includes a full suite of equipment assets designed to support continuous 24/7 operations across multiple project sites.

Spanning through the end of the calendar year, the equipment will mobilize with the client as they progress through their 2025 drilling and completions schedule.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and other harmful emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada.

