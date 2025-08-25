Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) (OTCQB: PLMNF) has completed an expanded soil and subcrop sampling program at its 100%-owned Galena Silver Copper Manganese Project using a portable XRF (X-ray fluorescence) analyzer. Palamina's second XRF sampling program was conducted to expand and further define the extent of the known mineralized zones.

Highlights:

730 samples collected on second XRF soil sampling campaign

Two distinct northwest southeast mineralized coincident silver, copper, manganese anomalies have been delineated where the southernmost extends over 3km by 1.5km and both trends remain open in both directions

XRF values within the Tertiary volcanics at surface graded up to 440 g/t silver, 0.6 % copper and 2.7% manganese.

Andrew Thomson, President of Palamina, commented: "Our expanded XRF soil sampling has provided further evidence of the presence of a large hydrothermal system in the Tacaza formation volcanic rocks which overlie Cretaceous-aged limestone units at Galena. These XRF soil sampling results, together with prior rock sampling from the Rosa, Gris and Verde zones, support the existence of two strong geochemically anomalous trends. Further XRF soil sampling is underway to further define surface mineralization with a property wide gravity survey planned. Palamina intends to drill test the highest priority CRD target areas to locate mineralization similar to the historic Santa Barbara mine and Berenguela deposits."

Manganese is the primary pathfinder element at Galena and at the nearby historic Santa Barbara and Berenguela CRD ("Carbonate Replacement Deposit") mines. Aftermath Silver Ltd. are currently advancing the Berenguela CRD deposit which hosts a significant silver copper manganese resource and is being advanced to PEA status.

Mineralization at Galena occurs along veins, fractures, and within autobreccia matrix, all hosted in Miocene-aged Tacaza Formation volcanic flows, breccia, and tuff. Surface mineralization is accompanied by a low-temperature alteration assemblage consisting of opaline silica and Fe-Mn carbonates. This style of alteration and mineralization is interpreted to represent late remobilization of metal-bearing sulfides originally hosted by the underlying Cretaceous-aged limestone which also hosts the CRD mineralization at Berenguela.

The Cretaceous aged Ayabacas formation limestone outcrops on the northern side of Galena and lies beneath a shallowly dipping unconformity with the Miocene volcanic sequence. A limited Induced Polarization study carried out by Palamina is believed to have mapped the limestone contact which outcrops on the property in proximity to lake Lagunillas and provides some indication as to the depth of the target primary mineralized zone . The Rosa and Azul zones, where the Tacaza volcanics are shallowest and closest to the limestone contact zone, previously returned rock sample values up to 1,135 g/t Ag, 5.2% Cu, 0.69% Mn and 584 g/t Ag, 7.1% Cu, 0.47% Mn respectively.

Figure 1: Cross section showing the Tacaza volcanic cover (orange) overlying the limestone carbonate sequence (blue)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4727/263706_afd77f9c047c6bd4_002full.jpg

Geological Summary

In May of 2025, Palamina geologists collected 730 B-horizon and regolith samples for a total 1,660 soil samples analyzed using X-ray Fluorescence ("XRF"). Samples were systematically collected at 100-metre intervals along lines spaced 100 metres apart. Company geologists prioritized areas between previous sample grids to better understand the dominant geochemical trends. Samples were sent to Certimin for preparation before pulps were analyzed using an Olympus C-series Vanta handheld XRF device.

Samples were dried and crushed to 2 mm. A 250-gram split was pulverized to 75 microns to generate a pulp. An arithmetic average of three readings was used for each sample point. Figures 2, 3, and 4 present manganese, copper, and silver results from this program.

A 5 x 4.5 km manganese anomaly covers the area between the Rosa Zone to the northeast and the Verde Zone to the southwest (Figure 2), confirming that Galena could host blind CRD mineralization of similar scale to Berenguela and Santa Barbara. A significant silver anomaly to the west of the Gris Zone remains open where further soil sampling is underway (Figure 4).

Figure 2: Manganese (Mn) results in ppm from the 2024-2025 Galena XRF soil surveys

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4727/263706_afd77f9c047c6bd4_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Copper (Cu) results in ppm from the 2024-2025 Galena XRF soil surveys

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4727/263706_afd77f9c047c6bd4_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Silver (Ag) results in g/t from the 2024-2025 Galena XRF soil surveys

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4727/263706_afd77f9c047c6bd4_005full.jpg

Palamina is carrying out further XRF soil sampling west of the silver anomaly in the Gris Zone and southeast of a major regional NE-SW extensional fault, to cover the Azul zone and the hyperspectral anomalies identified in a remote sensing study completed by Palamina in 2024. Additional geochemical sampling, and a property wide gravity survey is planned in order to prioritize drill targets. The Galena project has never seen any drilling.

Technical Note on Soil Sampling

All soil samples were collected by Palamina geologists and local assistants. In most cases, the B-horizon of the soil profile was targeted. Up to 2 kilograms of material was collected from each site, from which a 250-gram pulp was prepared. The pulp was analyzed using a portable XRF (pXRF). Each sample was analyzed three times, and the arithmetic average for each element was entered into the database. This method is designed to minimize the risk of contamination and ground disturbance. Certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates are routinely included to monitor the quality of pXRF data.

The technical information herein has been reviewed and approved by Alvaro Fernandez-Baca, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Fernandez-Baca is Vice President of Exploration at Palamina.

About Palamina Corp.

Palamina is an exploration company with a land bank of gold projects in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt in southeastern Peru and a land bank of high grade copper-silver assets in southeastern and northeastern Peru. Palamina has 71,634,836 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA and on the OTCQB under the symbol PLMNF.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

