Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) (OTCQB: PLMNF) ("Palamina" or the "Company") has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") announces that in connection with the closing of its initial tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), originally announced in its press release dated November 7, 2025, that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for an extension of a further 30 days price protection to December 12, 2025 in order to complete subscriptions for up to a further $865,625. The subsequent closing will be subject to receipt of subscriptions and a number of other conditions, including, without limitation, the receipt of all relevant regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT PALAMINA

Palamina is an exploration company with a land bank of high grade copper-silver assets in southeastern and northeastern Peru and a land bank of gold projects in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt. Palamina trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA and on the OTCQB under the symbol PLMNF.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

