Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") announces that it has closed the first tranche of its financing. Pursuant to the first tranche, Antimony Resources issued 7,360,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 for gross proceeds of $1,472,000. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Company paid the following Finders Fees: $35,000 to Beacon Securities Limited; $10,500 to AlphaNorth Asset Management; $3,150 to Canaccord Genuity Corp.; and $7,000 to Research Capital Corp. The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering for corporate development, marketing, and general working capital.

About Antimony Resources Bald Hill Antimony Project

Highlights

Assays received from current drilling:

High-grade antimony bearing stibnite ("Sb") assays have been returned for Drill Holes BH-25-05, BH-25-08, and BH-25-09. Drill Hole BH-25-08 returned 14.91% Sb over 3.0 meters (m) at a depth of 88.8 to 91.8m including massive antimony stibnite which returned 28.76% Sb over 1.7m. Drill Hole BH-25-09 returned 9.85% Sb over 4.3m from 103.6 to 107.9m depth including 18.19% Sb from 104.6m to 106.4m depth. Drill Hole BH-25-05 returned 1.1% Antimony (Sb) over 14.5m at a depth of 108.8 to 123.3m.

Highlights from Past exploration

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick

Past work including drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 500m long

Widths average over 3m and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

Historical NI-43-101 Technical Report: Potential quantity and grade of the drilled area, which is the target of our exploration, is in the 725,000 to 1,000,000 tonne range grading 4.11% to 5.32% Sb (~30,000 to 40,000 tonnes contained antimony) . 1

. Potential to expand based on additional known targets

The Bald Hill Antimony Property

The property is located approximately equal distance from Sussex, Fredericton and St John in southern New Brunswick. Access is very good with provincial and regional highways crossing and adjacent to the property. Drilling can be completed year-round. There is over 5400m of drill core from past exploration available for examination in the Sussex office of the New Brunswick Geological Survey. A total of 25 drillholes totaling over 5400m have been completed on the property.

The deposit consists of at least three antimony-bearing breccias and hydrothermal veins zones trending northwesterly. Mineralization has been defined over a 700-meter strike length to a vertical depth of 300m and is open in all directions and to depth. High Grade antimony has been encountered in previous drilling including the discovery Hole DDH08-03 which intersected 4.51m at a grade of 11.7% Antimony (Sb) including 2.29m grading 20.9% Sb.

A possible extension of the Main Zone was discovered in 2014. Trenching approximately 450m south of Main Zone returned values of 2.90% Sb over 8.18m, which included 5.79% Sb over 1.75m and 8.47% over 1.53m. Drilling in this area confirmed the presence of antimony bearing stibnite mineralization similar to the Main Zone which has not been sufficiently explored.

An historical NI 43-101 technical report, prepared by CRA in 20101, identified the potential for between 705,000 and 1,000,000 metric tonnes at an average grade between 4% and 5% antimony (Sb)1). - Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is a exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

1 NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA prepared by: Conestoga-Rovers & Associates MAY 2010 REF. NO. 070813 (1)

