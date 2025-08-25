High praise for its vivid gameplay experience at Europe's largest game event

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Resident Evil Requiem won the most honors at the Gamescom Awards 2025 with a total of four awards, which were announced at Gamescom, a game show held from August 20-24, 2025, in Germany. Further, Capcom was also awarded Best Lineup at the show.

The Gamescom Awards are one of the largest European game awards, where winners are chosen from the titles shown at the game show by a jury comprised of game industry professionals and the associated community, along with voting from game players. Winner of four awards, Resident Evil Requiem is the latest title in the Resident Evil series and is scheduled for release on February 27, 2026. Many showgoers were able to try the game at this year's Gamescom, where the world's first playable demo of the title was exhibited. The title garnered high praise for its unprecedented sense of immersion, as well as its innovative gameplay, all made possible by RE ENGINE, Capcom's proprietary game development engine. This led the title to win the award for Most Epic, which recognizes games that captivate players with breath-taking, awe-inspiring experiences.

Moreover, Resident Evil Requiem was also awarded Best Sony PlayStation Game, which is given to the most outstanding game for PlayStation at Gamescom, Best Visuals, which honors titles that have the most impressive graphics, as well as Best Audio, which is awarded to games with excellent immersive audio experiences. Additionally, Capcom was awarded Best Lineup at Gamescom 2025, an honor that goes to the exhibitor with the most compelling overall lineup of games as decided by a jury. Altogether, Capcom garnered significant attention from the numerous awards it won at Gamescom, highlighting the acclaim the company's titles have received from fans around the world.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

