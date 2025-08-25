WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Unveils Its Next-Generation WISeID: A Fully Decentralized Identity Platform for People and Objects

Press Release: WISeKey Unveils Its Next-Generation WISeID: A Fully Decentralized Identity Platform for People and Objects

Geneva, Switzerland -- August 25, 2025 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT, today announced the convergence of WISeID, its people identity platform, and SEALCOIN, its object identity platform, into a unified decentralized identity framework designed for the decentralized internet. This next-generation WISeID builds upon WISeKey's 25-year leadership in digital identity to create a Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) platform where individuals and connected devices can securely interact, transact, and authenticate with full autonomy.

WISeID was among the first digital identity technologies on the Internet, launched in 1999 together with WISeKey's Cryptographic Root of Trust, now embedded in over 7 billion devices, websites, and iOS systems worldwide. This scale makes WISeKey's infrastructure one of the most widely deployed identity platforms on the Internet, created with the mission of allowing users to regain control of their digital identity.

The recent hacks on social media have made it clear how vulnerable the current digital ecosystem has become. The main concern lies in centralized systems, which remain highly exposed to theft and attacks. Even with firewalls, encryption keys, and multiple security measures in place, large-scale data breaches and identity theft continue to be a recurring problem. There is therefore an urgent need for a new model of digital identity, one that preserves user privacy while delivering a secure, reliable, and efficient framework. This is precisely why the concept of Decentralized Identity has gained such significant traction worldwide.

Both WISeID and SEALCOIN now benefit from the rollout of the "Quantum Root Key," a new Root of Trust developed by WISeKey that uses post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) algorithms to protect digital identities, communications, and systems against the disruptive power of quantum computing. The Quantum Root Key has already been created and will be made widely available once Microsoft and other operating systems and browsers adopt PQC roots, marking a critical advancement in securing global digital infrastructures for the quantum age.

Much of the world's sensitive data currently relies on encryption to safeguard it from cybercriminals and unauthorized access. However, the rise of quantum computing, with its ability to execute complex mathematical operations such as factoring large prime numbers, poses a fundamental threat to existing encryption schemes. Algorithms once considered unbreakable will become obsolete in the face of quantum attacks, including those enabled by Shor's algorithm. The solution is not simply extending key lengths but adopting an entirely new cryptographic paradigm, one that WISeKey is pioneering with its PQC-based Quantum Root Key, designed to secure digital assets in the post-quantum era.

The combined WISeID and SEALCOIN ecosystem leverages blockchain technologies and the Hedera Consensus Service (HCS) to issue and manage verifiable credentials for both people and devices. While trust anchors are recorded on the immutable ledger, all private user data remains off-chain, ensuring strong privacy protections. Certified identity verification methods, including physical, video, and AI-driven KYC, are seamlessly integrated. Users benefit from multi-factor authentication for secure access, an open-source framework that ensures interoperability without vendor lock-in, and Swiss-based data storage that guarantees compliance with the highest privacy standards while maintaining user ownership of their data.

In a digital landscape increasingly shaped by geopolitical tensions and the concentration of identity services within a few dominant platforms, WISeID provides a critical alternative. Unlike identity providers that exploit user data for commercial gain, WISeID empowers individuals and organizations to remain fully in control of their digital presence, enabling them to attach trusted attributes to their online persona with autonomy and consent.

The latest enhancements to WISeID expand its capabilities with free identity validation via smartphone or computer camera, allowing users to confirm their identity by scanning an official ID and matching it with facial recognition. New digital certificates offer multiple levels of assurance, from free email-only certificates to advanced and professional certificates that incorporate verified personal or organizational details. A new digital document signing solution enables users to sign PDFs directly from any device, with WISeID automatically generating secure single-use certificates for each signature. In addition, enterprises can now also deploy WISeID corporate accounts, giving administrators centralized control over employee and customer identities while streamlining the management of digital signatures.

By merging WISeID and SEALCOIN and embedding them within a quantum-resistant architecture, WISeKey is pioneering a universal decentralized identity ecosystem for both people and objects, ensuring trust, security, and digital sovereignty. This milestone reflects WISeKey's mission to empower individuals and businesses to protect their digital lives and operate with confidence in an increasingly connected, and soon a quantum-powered world.

For more information, visit WISeID.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

