Wetouch Technology Inc.: WeTouch Achieves Breakthrough in Curved Touch and Optical Bonding Technology, Enabling Full Mass Production up to 86 Inches

First Batch of Curved Touch Products Enters Small-Scale Deliveries, Expected to Generate up to USD 5 Million in Additional Revenue in 2026

CHENGDU, CN / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / WeTouch Technology Inc. ("WeTouch" or the "Company"), a global innovator in touchscreen display solutions, today announced a major technological breakthrough that extends its capabilities from single flat-panel displays to curved touchscreens combined with optical bonding technology, reaching mass production sizes of up to 86 inches.

WeTouch has already secured certifications from top-tier clients in Europe, North America, and Taiwan area. The first batch of curved touch products has entered small-scale deliveries, and is projected to contribute up to USD 5 million in additional revenue in 2026, with sustained growth thereafter. Once scaled to full production, this breakthrough is expected to reinforce WeTouch's long-term growth trajectory and strengthen its global leadership in high-end touch display solutions.

"This breakthrough represents the culmination of WeTouch's deep R&D and engineering strength," said Mr. Zongyi Lian, CEO of WeTouch Technology Inc. "By integrating curved touch, optical bonding, and large-size display capabilities, we are not only meeting surging global demand but also setting a new benchmark for precision, reliability, and customization in the touch industry."

Strategic Significance:

Curved Touch: Unlocking high-end applications across gaming, luxury automotive, and smart home displays. Optical Bonding: Delivering zero-gap, high-transparency, and enhanced durability to elevate module performance. Large-Size Touch: Breaking through the 86-inch bottleneck, enabling next-generation commercial displays and conference systems.

This achievement marks WeTouch's entry into the Industry 4.0 era of "full-size, full-scenario, and integrated" manufacturing, reinforcing the Company's competitive moat and accelerating global market expansion across entertainment, automotive electronics, and commercial display sectors.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.:

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a leading provider of high-quality touch display solutions, committed to revolutionizing human-machine interaction across various industries. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, WeTouch delivers cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance in touch display solutions worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Wetouch's control, which may cause Wetouch's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Wetouch as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Wetouch's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov . Wetouch does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For more information, please contact:

Email: hwey@horizonconsultancy.co

SOURCE: Wetouch Technology Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wetouch-achieves-breakthrough-in-curved-touch-and-optical-bondin-1064779