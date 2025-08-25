Way's Premier Experiential Platform Powers Ancillary and Loyalty Experiences for Hyatt

The Way platform is integrated into Hyatt's digital ecosystem, connecting experiences and ancillary offerings to the World of Hyatt loyalty program.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Way , the premier experiential platform for leading enterprise brands, today announced a collaboration with Hyatt spanning hundreds of hotels and resorts worldwide. Hyatt is uniting ancillary offerings, experiential programming, and World of Hyatt FIND experiences on a single platform for hotels, while giving guests and World of Hyatt members more opportunities to discover and book unforgettable moments.

This strategic initiative integrates Way's platform and APIs into Hyatt's digital ecosystem, including Hyatt.com, the World of Hyatt mobile app, property websites, and World of Hyatt FIND Experiences platform, enabling end-to-end merchandising and marketing of thousands of bespoke offerings and experiences throughout the entire guest journey.

"In our search for an on-brand platform to power experiences and tap into ancillary revenue opportunities, Way's collaboration has been a true unlock for us," said Arlie Sisson, SVP & Global Head of Digital at Hyatt. "After a thorough evaluation of potential solutions, Hyatt chose Way to power the next chapter of our digital strategy - by streamlining operations, elevating brand differentiation, enhancing personalization, and most importantly, delivering care at every touchpoint in the guest journey."

This first-of-its-kind launch enables World of Hyatt members to earn and redeem points on ancillary offerings and experiences booked through individual Hyatt hotel websites. In addition, the World of Hyatt FIND Experiences platform allows World of Hyatt members to earn and redeem points on curated and authentic wellbeing-focused experiences - including "Limited-Time Experiences" and auctions, where members can bid their points for exclusive access to major events and iconic activations.

Sisson continued, "Way stood out for many reasons - its front end is best in class with an elevated and tailored user interface, while its suite of open APIs empowers our digital teams to build bespoke integrations and additional functionality on top of Way's infrastructure. This initiative results in a cohesive and connected digital journey for our guests and World of Hyatt loyalty members to discover and book experiences and ancillary products at Hyatt properties worldwide."

Designed for scale, this collaboration brings experiences to life at participating hotels and resorts across a broad range of the Hyatt brand portfolio. From one-time ticketed events like the Harvest Winemaker Dinner at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, to experiences with local providers, including Park Hyatt Zurich's Art of Gold Crafting in collaboration with Piaget, to everyday offerings like cabana rentals and in-room amenities, Way powers the full spectrum of both on and off-property experiences and offerings, helping unlock additional revenue streams.

Michael Stocker, Co-Founder & CEO at Way, added, "Enabling global enterprise brands to deliver exceptional experiences at scale reflects exactly why Way exists. The platform operates quietly behind the scenes, supporting complex enterprise needs without compromising brand or guest experience. Hyatt set a high bar, and we're proud to bring their vision to life."

Standout enterprise-wide features include real-time translation in any language, support for over 100 currencies with cross-border payouts, 25+ payment methods, and advanced data insights accessible at property, regional, and global levels, empowering Hyatt to execute on its experiential strategy at scale. This category-defining unification of experiences, ancillary revenue, and loyalty programs on a single platform sets a new standard for the future of experiential travel.

About Way

Way is the premier experiential platform for brands, uniting software, artificial intelligence, proprietary data and insights, and a global network of experience providers to redefine how consumers engage with the world's leading enterprises. Organizations leverage Way to launch, merchandise, and manage distinctive experiences that resonate with today's consumers.

Founded in 2020 as the solution for hospitality brands seeking to integrate experiences into their strategy, Way quickly established itself as a category leader at a time when unlocking new revenue streams had never been more critical. Today, Way is expanding across new segments of the consumer economy, enabling brands to offer transformative experiences that forge deeper, lasting connections with their audiences.

The company is backed by over $22m in capital and headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Paris, France. www.way.co

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose - to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2025, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,450 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 80 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com .

