Kapsch TrafficCom AG: North Carolina Turnpike Authority, Kapsch TrafficCom to Deploy World's First Production-Level V2X Tolling System

Kapsch, NCTA to deploy world's first production-level V2X tolling system on the Triangle Expressway (NC-540).

The project integrates two distinct technologies - roadside legacy tolling and CV data - into a single transaction, creating a blueprint for future funding models.

Partners since 2017, the project continues a long-standing relationshipcombining NCTA's reputation for innovation with Kapsch expertise in tolling and CV convergence

RALEIGH, NC AND DULUTH, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / The North Carolina Turnpike Authority (NCTA) and Kapsch TrafficCom will deploy the world's first-ever production-level tolling system based on Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology. This joint initiative will move connected vehicle (CV)-based tolling from the concept and pilot phases into a live, operational environment on the Triangle Expressway (NC-540) near Raleigh, establishing a new global standard for the future of mobility.

Augmenting existing, operational tolling systems with V2X addresses a significant engineering challenge: integrating two technologically distinct systems with differing spectrums. Merging these disparate data streams into a single, reliable toll transaction at a production level requires deep expertise in both domains to architect a dependable, secure solution.

"This is the kind of technology paradigm shift - like flip phones to smartphones, or analogue to digital - that we dream of working on as engineers, technologists, and public servants," said JB Kendrick, President of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. "We're building a true platform for the future, and we're thrilled to build it alongside an innovator like NCTA to show the world what's possible through collaboration."

Pioneering the Future of Transportation

The initiative comes at a critical time for the transportation industry. With nearly all new vehicles now equipped with CV technology, infrastructure must evolve to leverage its capabilities. This project serves as a vital proving ground, ensuring that as more connected cars hit the road, systems are ready to support them.

This evolution is also key to addressing systemic challenges, like the projected $280 billion shortfall facing the U.S. Highway Trust Fund by 2035. V2X-based systems provide a robust platform to reduce leakage while offering the promise of dramatically improved safety and efficiency that consumers will soon come to expect as standard.

A Partnership to Lead the Charge

The NCTA and Kapsch TrafficCom project builds on a long-standing, innovation-based relationship. In 2017, NCTA selected Kapsch to upgrade and modernize the Triangle Expressway, a collaboration resulting in the first multi-protocol tolling facility in the United States. This history of successfully implementing advanced, first-of-its-kind technology demonstrates NCTA's commitment to improving mobility for its customers and Kapsch's proven ability to deliver.

"This is an evolution, not a revolution," said JJ Eden, Executive Director of the North Carolina Turnpike Authority. "Our goal is to be ready for the next generation of vehicles and to provide our customers with the most seamless experience possible. We envision a future where paying a toll is as simple as any other point-of-sale transaction, putting time back into people's lives."

Kapsch TrafficCom combines decades of experience in global tolling systems - including extensive work with large-scale transponder programs in North America - with a strong track record in connected vehicle hardware and software innovation since 2008.

The project will be rolled out in phases, beginning with the installation of roadside units (RSUs) and testing with onboard unit (OBU)-equipped vehicles. Subsequent phases will focus on integrating V2X toll data with NCTA's host and back-office systems, with the ultimate goal of invoicing customers based on transactions generated directly by their vehicle.

About the North Carolina Turnpike Authority (NCTA) The North Carolina Turnpike Authority was created by the General Assembly in 2002 to build and operate toll roads in the state. NCTA is committed to providing safe, efficient, and reliable transportation solutions for North Carolina residents and visitors. By leveraging innovative technologies and focusing on customer experience, NCTA aims to enhance mobility and support the state's economic growth.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the areas of tolling and traffic management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2024/25 financial year, more than 3,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 530 million.

Press contact: Sandra Bijelic Head of Corporate Communications?

Kapsch TrafficCom

P +43?664?628 1720?

sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net Ashley Boncimino Regional?Marketing Manager

Kapsch TrafficCom

ashley.boncimino@kapsch.net

