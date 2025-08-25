GoDaddy: Multiplying Impact: Meet Vedant Swami

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / GoDaddy



Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, to date.

In the early stages of my career, I entered the world of investment banking, where I was responsible for building low-latency trading platforms used by institutional traders. I worked at RBS, which later transitioned to NatWest, and got hands-on experience designing complex, data-intensive systems that required both precision and scale.

About three years ago, I joined GoDaddy, and it's been an exciting chapter ever since. I'm currently part of the Pricing team, where I've had the opportunity to build our new Discounting system from scratch. I work on everything from promotion calculations to their seamless integration with other pricing services. I also lead a team of four engineers, and I enjoy balancing the hands-on work with mentoring.

What have you learned about yourself through the projects you've worked on?

Working on large-scale systems early in my career taught me the importance of building for reliability and scalability. I learned how to break down complex problems and focus on long-term solutions.

Being at GoDaddy has also helped me understand the importance of communication and collaboration. Whether it's brainstorming with the team, handling production issues, or aligning on goals, I've realized that technology alone doesn't solve problems-people do.

What technical skills have been most essential in your growth as an engineer and leader?

Problem-solving has been at the core of my technical journey. Being able to approach problems from multiple angles, ask the right questions, and think about edge cases has helped me build more resilient systems.

As a leader, I've learned the importance of creating a "multiplier effect"-where your impact grows through the growth of your teammates.

Trusting your team, guiding them when needed, and creating a space where people feel safe to learn and take ownership-that's what leadership means to me.

What resources do you recommend for aspiring tech leads?

Here are a few that have really helped me:

Designing Data-Intensive Applications by Martin Kleppmann

Foundations of Scalable Systems by Ian Gorton (O'Reilly)

How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie - A timeless book that's taught me a lot about understanding and working with people

What makes GoDaddy an exciting place for engineers to work?

GoDaddy keeps you on your toes in the best way possible. It doesn't let you stay in your comfort zone-and that's something I've come to really value. There are always new challenges to take on, and the engineering problems are meaningful and real.

The learning culture here is strong. GoDaddy supports engineers through programs like GoLearn, which offers internal courses, workshops, and certifications to help us upskill. Personally, I've had the opportunity to work across different tech stacks, try out serverless approaches, and rethink how systems can scale-all of which have helped me grow as a technologist.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

During my free time I love to read books and explore ways to upskill myself. There's always something new to learn in this ever-evolving world.

At home, we have Leo, our husky. He's full of energy, and I enjoy taking him on long walks-he never misses an opportunity to explore.

And being a dad to a six-year-old son brings me joy every day. We're always working on fun and educational activities together-DIY projects, games, or anything that sparks curiosity.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok

Career Page

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/multiplying-impact-meet-vedant-swami-1064868