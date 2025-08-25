Cerence Operating Company: Smarter, Faster, and More Human: Cerence AI and Volkswagen Advance Partnership to Deliver Next-Gen In-Car Conversations

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) ("Cerence AI"), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced the next evolution of its successful collaboration with the Volkswagen Group. Together, the companies have further enhanced the automaker's IDA in-car assistant to now enable faster, more natural conversations that feel less like talking to a machine and more like talking to a helpful, knowledgeable companion - one that is ready to answer questions, suggest ideas, help with navigation, and even share fun facts or tell a story to entertain children in the car.

This new, upgraded IDA experience - already available in most recent models across various Volkswagen Group brands and models, with rollout continuing throughout 2025 - now supports more complex, multi-turn conversations, powered by Cerence Chat Pro. That means drivers can follow up naturally without needing to repeat themselves or rephrase their request, making every interaction truly conversational and bringing greater ease and enjoyment to every journey. For example:

User: Can you tell me a fun fact about Berlin?

IDA: Berlin is home to Museum Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the city's most popular attractions.

User: Can you tell me a bit more about it?

IDA: Museum Island consists of the Altes Museum, the Neues Museum, the Alte Nationalgalerie, the Bode-Museum and the Pergamonmuseum.

User: What kind of art can I find at the second one?

IDA: The Neues Museum is known for its collection of Egyptian art, prehistoric objects and classical antiquities.

User: What's the weather there going to be like today?

IDA: It's sunny and about 18 degrees Celsius.

"This advanced user experience is a clear illustration of Cerence AI and Volkswagen Group's shared commitment to making the in-car experience more personal, connected, and intelligent - addressing real driver needs and delivering added value even after vehicle purchase," said Christian Mentz, Chief Revenue Officer, Cerence AI. "Cerence AI and Volkswagen are together defining the future of in-car interaction: conversational, intelligent, and deeply integrated. We are proud to build on our strong history of collaboration with Volkswagen to further support their commitment to innovation and driver-centric technology."

Following the initial rollout of Cerence Chat Pro across Volkswagen Group's brands, including Volkswagen, Cupra, Seat, and Skoda in Europe and the US, this latest advancement further strengthens Volkswagen's leadership in bringing intuitive, intelligent mobility solutions to its drivers worldwide.

"Our goal at Volkswagen is to provide our customers with user-centric experiences that include smart, seamless technology," said Kai Grünitz, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Development. "By upgrading our in-car assistant in partnership with Cerence AI, we are delivering even more human-like conversations and a vastly expanded knowledge base, making every journey more enjoyable and connected - and delivering against our promise of continuously bringing added value and new capabilities to our drivers."

For more information about Cerence Chat Pro, visit here. To learn more about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

Contact Information