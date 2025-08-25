Otis Worldwide Corporation: Otis Poland Partners With FIRST Lego League and Future Minds Foundation To Inspire Students in STEM

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Recently Otis Poland made a meaningful impact teaming up with FIRST LEGO League Polska and Future Minds Foundation to support 10 schools across the country giving approximately 70 young students the opportunity to

explore robotics and programming

experience teamwork, entrepreneurship, and social responsibility

learn important STEM skills for the future

"The students keep saying they can't wait for the next edition. They think and talk about it all the time: What the robot would look like, what the next tasks would be," said informatics teacher Magdalena Kalinowska, who was coaching a team at Primary School no. 100, in Warsaw.

Otis is proud to inspire young talent, help support the development of the next generation of innovators and create a pipeline of future talent to make a lasting impact in the communities we serve!



