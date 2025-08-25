Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1UZ | ISIN: US68902V1070 | Ticker-Symbol: 4PG
Tradegate
25.08.25 | 16:08
75,00 Euro
-0,77 % -0,58
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,2674,4817:21
74,2674,4817:21
ACCESS Newswire
25.08.2025 16:50 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Otis Worldwide Corporation: Otis Poland Partners With FIRST Lego League and Future Minds Foundation To Inspire Students in STEM

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Recently Otis Poland made a meaningful impact teaming up with FIRST LEGO League Polska and Future Minds Foundation to support 10 schools across the country giving approximately 70 young students the opportunity to

  • explore robotics and programming

  • experience teamwork, entrepreneurship, and social responsibility

  • learn important STEM skills for the future

"The students keep saying they can't wait for the next edition. They think and talk about it all the time: What the robot would look like, what the next tasks would be," said informatics teacher Magdalena Kalinowska, who was coaching a team at Primary School no. 100, in Warsaw.

Otis is proud to inspire young talent, help support the development of the next generation of innovators and create a pipeline of future talent to make a lasting impact in the communities we serve!


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Otis Worldwide Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Otis Worldwide Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/otis-worldwide-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Otis Worldwide Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/otis-poland-partners-with-first-lego-league-and-future-minds-foundatio-1064871

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.