Euroseas Ltd. Announces Order for the Construction of Two Additional 4,300 TEU Containerships

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the "Company" or "Euroseas"), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it has signed a contract for the construction of two additional modern fuel-efficient 4,300 teu container vessels to be built at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding CO., in China. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered in March and May of 2028. The total consideration for each of these two newbuilding contracts is approximately $59.25 million and will be financed with a combination of debt and equity.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas, commented: "We are very pleased to announce the ordering of two additional 4,300 teu containership vessels, sisterships to the two we ordered in October of 2024. We are committed to growing and modernizing our fleet and believe that investing in eco intermediate-sized containerships, a segment with a low orderbook and an ageing existing fleet, represents a sound investment strategy. This ensures that we are well-positioned to capitalize on future market opportunities and continue creating long-term value for our shareholders beyond the next few years, which are already secured through our current charter arrangements."

Fleet Profile:

The Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile is currently as follows:

Name Type Dwt TEU Year Built Employment (*) TCE Rate ($/day)



Container Carriers MARCOS V(+)(***) Intermediate 72,968 6,350 2005 TC until Oct-25 $15,000 SYNERGY BUSAN(*) Intermediate 50,727 4,253 2009 TC until Dec-27 $35,500 SYNERGY ANTWERP(*) Intermediate 50,727 4,253 2008 TC until May-28 $35,500 SYNERGY OAKLAND(*) Intermediate 50,788 4,253 2009 TC until May-26 $42,000 SYNERGY KEELUNG(*) Intermediate 50,697 4,253 2009 TC until Jun-28 $35,500 EMMANUEL P(*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2005 In Drydock, passing her special survey then TC until Sep-28 $38,000 RENA P(*) Intermediate 50,765 4,250 2007 TC until Aug-28 $35,500 EM KEA(*) Feeder 42,165 3,100 2007 TC until May-26 $19,000 GREGOS(*) Feeder 38,733 2,800 2023 TC until Apr-26 $48,000 TERATAKI(*) Feeder 38,733 2,800 2023 TC until Jul-26 $48,000 TENDER SOUL(*) Feeder 38,733 2,800 2024 TC until Oct-27 $32,000 LEONIDAS Z(*) Feeder 38,733 2,800 2024 TC until Mar-26 $20,000 DEAR PANEL Feeder 38,733 2,800 2025 TC until Nov-27 $32,000 SYMEON P Feeder 38,733 2,800 2025 TC until Nov-27 $32,000 EVRIDIKI G(*) Feeder 34,654 2,556 2001 TC until Apr-26 $29,500 EM CORFU(*) Feeder 34,649 2,556 2001 TC until Aug-26 $28,000 STEPHANIA K(*) Feeder 22,563 1,800 2024 TC until May-26 $22,000 MONICA(*) Feeder 22,563 1,800 2024 TC until May-27 $23,500 PEPI STAR(*) Feeder 22,563 1,800 2024 TC until Jun-26 $24,250 EM SPETSES(*) Feeder 23,224 1,740 2007 TC until Feb-26 $18,100 JONATHAN P(*) Feeder 23,732 1,740 2006 TC until Nov-25 $20,000 EM HYDRA(*) Feeder 23,351 1,740 2005 TC until May-27 $19,000 Total Container Carriers on the Water 22 859,330 67,494

Vessels under construction Type Dwt TEU To be delivered Employment TCE Rate ($/day) ELENA (H1711) Intermediate 55,200 4,300 Q4 2027 NIKITAS G (H1712) Intermediate 55,200 4,300 Q4 2027 YZJ2024-1768 Intermediate 55,200 4,300 Q1 2028 YZJ2024-1769 Intermediate 55,200 4,300 Q2 2028 Total under construction 4 220,800 17,200

Notes:

(*)TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date; all dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).

(**) Rate is net of commissions (which are typically 5-6.25%)

(***) The vessel is sold and is expected to be delivered to its new owners in the fourth quarter of 2025

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 150 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.



Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.



The Company has a fleet of 22 vessels, including 15 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of 67,494 teu. After the sale of M/V Marcos V and the delivery of the four intermediate containership newbuildings in 2027 and 2028, Euroseas' fleet will consist of 25 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 78,344 teu.



Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

