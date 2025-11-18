Euroseas Ltd. Reports Results for the Quarter and Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2025, Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Multi-Year Forward Charters for Five of Its Vessels Including its Four Vessels Under ...

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the "Company" or "Euroseas"), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today its results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total net revenues of $56.9 million. Net income of $29.7 million or $4.27 and $4.25 earnings per share basic and diluted, respectively. Adjusted net income 1 for the period was $29.6 million or $4.26 and $4.23 per share basic and diluted.





for the period was $29.6 million or $4.26 and $4.23 per share basic and diluted. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $38.8 million.





was $38.8 million. An average of 22.0 vessels were owned and operated during the third quarter of 2025 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $29,284 per day.





Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share for the third quarter of 2025 payable on or about December 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2025 as part of the Company's common stock dividend plan.





As of November 18, 2025 we had repurchased 466,374 of our common stock in the open market for a total of about $10.5 million, under our share repurchase plan of up to $20 million announced in May 2022 and renewed in May 2025.





Nine Months 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total net revenues of $170.5 million. Net income of $96.5 million or $13.90 and $13.84 earnings per share basic and diluted, respectively. Adjusted net income 1 for the period was $85.0 million or $12.25 and $12.19 per share basic and diluted, respectively.





for the period was $85.0 million or $12.25 and $12.19 per share basic and diluted, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $115.2 million.





was $115.2 million. An average of 22.6 vessels were owned and operated during the first nine months of 2025 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $28,735 per day.





Recent developments:

As previously announced, the Company on May 14, 2025, signed an agreement to sell M/V Marcos V, an 6,350 teu intermediate containership, built in 2005. The vessel was sold to an unaffiliated third party, for approximately $50.0 million. The vessel was delivered to its buyers on October 20, 2025. The Company recorded a gain on the sale of approximately $9.3 million which has been recorded on delivery of the vessel in October 2025.





The Company also announces forward charters for five of its vessels:



For M/V Synergy Oakland, in direct continuation of the current charter for a minimum of 34 and a maximum of 38 months with the new charter rate of $33,500 per day to commence on May 14, 2026.



For the four intermediate vessels under construction with expected delivery dates in July and October 2027 and March and May 2028, charters for a minimum of 47 and a maximum of 49 months at a rate of $35,500 per day starting upon delivery of the vessels. The charterer has the option until November 17, 2026, to convert the 4-year charters to 5-year charters (minimum 59 and maximum 61 months) for a rate for all five years of $32,500 per day.





______________________________

1Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP (GAAP) and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for Euroseas financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to a subsequent section of the Press Release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measurements to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented: "During the third quarter of 2025 as well as during the months of October and November to-date, containership rates maintain their high levels. Opposite to the charter markets, container freight rates declined reaching two-year low levels by late September but have recovered significantly since. Chartering activity for the segments we operate was somewhat lower during the same period as compared to the previous months mainly due to the summer slowdown and lack of vessel availability but charterer interest has remained strong, especially during October and November, as also evidenced by the charters we have just concluded.

"Today, we are extremely happy to report new forward charter contracts for five of our vessels of intermediate size, our M/V Synergy Oakland and all four vessels of our newbuilding program. M/V Oakland will contribute almost $25 million of EBITDA over its minimum charter period, while each of our newbuildings almost $40 million of EBITDA over its minimum period for a total of a minimum $183 million of EBITDA during the charter period. These charters greatly increase our revenue and earnings visibility and increase our charter coverage to about 75% for 2026 and in excess of 50% in 2027; furthermore, they provide us with contracted revenues well into 2032.

"We are pleased to report a very profitable third quarter with earnings per share exceeding the levels reported in the second quarter of 2025 as well as the levels of the same period of last year. Our entire fleet is chartered at very profitable rates with our charter coverage for 2026 being about 70% and with many of our contracts extending into 2028. Given this contracted charter backlog and, even if we assume very conservative rates for our charter renewals, we expect to continue reporting very strong earnings in the quarters to come.

"While our contract coverage is shielding us from near- and medium-term market changes, especially with addition of the above-mentioned contracts, the overall containership market has to deal with a couple of challenges. Such challenges include the absorption of the high orderbook in the large containership segments and the eventual resumption of traffic through the Suez Canal which would "release" a number of ships due to shorter trade hauls. However, contrary to the large vessels, the feeder and intermediate sectors within which we operate have significantly older age profiles and very small orderbooks which are likely to result in declining fleets for those segments over the next couple of years and, thus, provide an advantage for owners of such ships like us.

"Of course, geo-political, regulatory, economic and trade related factors weigh in as well and are the source of the uncertainty we and other containership owners have to cope with. Within this setting, we are determined to keep growing Euroseas into a significant owner of feeder and intermediate containerships with an environmentally friendly footprint. In that direction, we continue our newbuilding program with the four vessels we have ordered, expand our vessel retrofit program for our middle aged intermediate units and we continuously evaluate accretive investment opportunities to take advantage of. In parallel, we reward our shareholders providing them with a dividend of $0.70 per share representing a yield of about 5% and are utilizing our share repurchase plan when we feel our shares trade significantly below their net asset value."

Tasos Aslidis, Chief Financial Officer of Euroseas commented:

"In the third quarter of 2025 the Company operated an average of 22.0 vessels, versus 23.0 vessels during the same period last year. Our net revenues increased to $56.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $54.1 million during the same period of last year, a result of the increased average charter rates our vessels earned during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of last year. At the same time, total daily vessel operating expenses, including management fees, general and administrative expenses but excluding drydocking costs, during the third quarter of 2025, averaged $7,246 per vessel per day, at the same levels compared to the same period of last year and $7,386 per vessel per day for the first nine months of 2025 as compared to $7,452 per vessel per day for the same period of 2024. The decreased operating expenses in the recent periods are attributable to the significantly lower daily operating costs of the new building vessels delivered to the Company gradually within the past two years partly offset by the falling value of the usd and the adjustment for inflation in the daily vessel management fee, effective from January 1, 2025, increasing it from 810 Euros to 840 Euros.

"Adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter of 2025 was $38.8 million versus $36.1 million in the third quarter of last year, and $115.2 million versus $102.9 million for the respective nine-month periods of 2025 and 2024.

"As of September 30, 2025, our outstanding debt (excluding the unamortized loan fees) was $224.0 million versus unrestricted and restricted cash of $112.4 million. As of the same date, our scheduled debt repayments over the next 12 months amounted to about $20.4 million (excluding the unamortized loan fees)."

Third Quarter 2025 Results:

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company reported total net revenues of $56.9 million representing a 5.1% increase over total net revenues of $54.1 million during the third quarter of 2024. On a per-vessel-per-day basis, our vessels earned a 10.7% higher average charter rate in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the same period of 2024. The Company reported a net income for the period of $29.7 million, as compared to a net income of $27.6 million, for the third quarter of 2024. On average, 22.0 vessels were owned and operated during the third quarter of 2025 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $29,284 per day compared to 23.0 vessels in the same period of 2024 earning on average $26,446 per day.

Voyage expenses, net for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to $0.5 million and relate to owners' expenses incurred in various ports. For the same period of 2024, voyage expenses amounted to $0.8 million and relate to owners' expenses incurred in various ports.

Vessel operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to $11.5 million as compared to $11.8 million for the same period of 2024. The decreased amount is mainly due to the lower number of vessels owned and operated in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024.

Vessel depreciation for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to $6.5 million compared to $6.7 million for the same period of 2024 due to the decreased number of vessels in the Company's fleet in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024.

Related party management fees for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were $2.0 million at the same levels compared to the same period of 2024 due to the lower number of vessels in our fleet partly offset by the adjustment for inflation in the daily vessel management fee, effective from January 1, 2025, increasing it from 810 Euros to 840 Euros.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, due to the decreased professional fees and decreased cost for our stock incentive plan.

In the third quarter of 2025 one of our vessels completed her special survey with drydock for a total cost of $2.7 million. In the corresponding period of 2024 one of our vessels entered drydock to commence her special survey, that was completed in the following quarter, for a total cost of $0.8 million.

Total interest and other financing costs for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to $3.7 million, compared to $4.2 million, of which $1.0 million relates to interest charged and capitalized in relation to our newbuilding program for the third quarter of 2024. This decrease is due to the interest charged and capitalized in relation to our newbuilding program for the third quarter of 2024, partly offset by the increased amount of debt of our bank loans in the current period compared to the same period of 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recognized a $0.01 million net gain on its interest rate swap contract, comprising $0.04 million unrealized loss from the mark-to-market valuation of our outstanding interest rate swap and a realized gain of $0.05 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recognized a $0.4 million net loss on its interest rate swap contract, comprising $0.5 million unrealized loss from the mark-to-market valuation of our outstanding interest rate swap and a realized gain of $0.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the third quarter of 2025 increased to $38.8 million compared to $36.1 million achieved during the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to the increase in revenues.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2025 were $4.27 and $4.25, respectively, calculated on 6,946,512 and 6,980,401 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, compared to $3.97 and $3.95, respectively, calculated on 6,953,831 and 6,992,363 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

The adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 would have been $4.26 and $4.23 per share basic and diluted, respectively, compared to adjusted earnings of $3.94 and $3.92 per share basic and diluted, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Usually, security analysts include Adjusted Net Income in their determination of published estimates of earnings per share.

Nine Months 2025 Results:

For the first nine months of 2025, the Company reported total net revenues of $170.5 million representing a 6.8% increase over total net revenues of $159.6 million during the first nine months of 2024, mainly as a result of the increased number of vessels owned and operated in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the corresponding period of 2024 and the decrease in the scheduled off hire days in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024. The Company reported a net income for the period of $96.5 million, as compared to a net income of $88.4 million for the first nine months of 2024. On average, 22.6 vessels were owned and operated during the first nine months of 2025 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $28,735 per day compared to 21.3 vessels in the same period of 2024 earning on average $28,624 per day.

Voyage expenses, net for the nine-month period of 2025 amounted to $1.0 million as compared to voyage expenses, net of $1.6 million for the same period of 2024. The increased amount of 2024 is mainly attributable to bunkers consumption by four of our vessels (M/V "Synergy Antwerp", M/V "Synergy Oakland", M/V "Synergy Keelung" and M/V "Marcos V") during their drydock period partly offset by a gain on bunkers from the sale of M/V "EM Astoria".

Vessel operating expenses for the nine-month period of 2025 amounted to $35.2 million as compared to $34.3 million for the same period of 2024. The increased amount is mainly due to the higher average number of vessels owned and operated in the nine months of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, partly offset by the lower daily vessel operating expenses, mainly attributable to the significantly lower daily operating costs of the new building vessels delivered to the Company gradually within the past two years.

Vessel depreciation expense for the first nine months of 2025 was $21.8 million compared to $18.9 million during the same period of 2024, due to the increased number of vessels in the Company's fleet.

Related party management fees for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $5.9 million compared to $5.3 million for the same period of 2024 as a result of the higher number of vessels in our fleet, and the adjustment for inflation in the daily vessel management fee, effective from January 1, 2025, increasing it from 810 Euros to 840 Euros.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $4.4 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $3.7 million for the same period of 2024. This increase is mainly attributable to the increased cost of our stock incentive plan and increased professional fees during the period.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, other operating income amounted to $0.12 million, relating to loss of hire insurance received for one of our vessels. No such case existed in the nine-month period ended September 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025 three of our vessels completed extensive repairs afloat and one of our vessels completed her special survey with drydock for a total cost of approximately $6.2 million. In the first nine months of 2024 four of our vessels completed their special survey with drydock and another one entered the shipyard to commence her special survey that was completed in the fourth quarter of 2024 for a total cost of approximately $8.1 million.

The results of the Company for the first nine months of 2025 include a $10.2 million gain on sale of M/V "Diamantis" that was completed in January 2025. The results of the Company for the first nine months of 2024 include a $5.7 million gain on sale of M/V "EM Astoria" that was completed in June 2024.

Total interest and other financing costs for the first nine months of 2025 amount to $11.7 million, of which $0.1 million relates to interest charged and capitalized in relation to our newbuilding program, compared to $10.7 million, of which $3.6 million relate to interest charged and capitalized in relation to our newbuilding program for the same period of 2024. This increase is due to the increased amount of debt in the current period compared to the same period of 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 the Company recognized a $0.2 million realized gain and a $0.4 million unrealized loss for a total of $0.2 million loss on its interest rate swap contract. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 the Company recognized a $0.3 million realized gain and a $0.2 million unrealized gain for a total of $0.5 million gain on its interest rate swap contract.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first nine months of 2025 was $115.2 million compared to $102.9 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2025 were $13.90 and $13.84, respectively, calculated on 6,939,077 and 6,969,992 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $12.75 and $12.66 for the first nine months of 2024, respectively, calculated on 6,933,572 and 6,980,196 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

The adjusted earnings per share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 would have been $12.25 and $12.19 basic and diluted, respectively, compared to adjusted earnings of $11.57 and $11.49 per share basic and diluted, respectively, for the same period in 2024. As mentioned above, security analysts usually include Adjusted Net Income in their determination of published estimates of earnings per share.

Fleet Profile:

The Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile as of November 18, 2025, is as follows:

Name Type Dwt TEU Year Built Employment Intermediate 56,266 4,484 Q3 2027 TC until Jun-31 $35,500 NIKITAS G (H1712) Intermediate 56,266 4,484 Q1 2028 TC until Feb-32 $35,500 YZJ2027-H1769(**) Intermediate 56,266 4,484 Q2 2028 TC until Apr-32 $35,500 Total under construction 4 225,063 17,936







Notes:

(*) TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date; all dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by The charterer has the option until Nov-2026 to extend the charters by one year with the rate for the five-year period becoming $32,500/day.





Summary Fleet Data:



Three Months, Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months, Ended

September 30, 2025 Nine Months, Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months, Ended

September 30, 2025 FLEET DATA







Average number of vessels (1) 23.0

22.0

21.3

22.6

Calendar days for fleet (2) 2,098.0

2,024.0

5,816.0

6,157.0

Scheduled off-hire days incl. laid-up (3) 10.9

39.2

110.2

69.0

Available days for fleet (4) = (2) - (3) 2,087.1

1,984.8

5,705.8

6,088.0

Commercial off-hire days (5) -

-

3.7

-

Operational off-hire days (6) 4.7

1.6

12.1

19.5

Voyage days for fleet (7) = (4) - (5) - (6) 2,082.4

1,983.2

5,690.0

6,068.5

Fleet utilization (8) = (7) / (4) 99.8%

99.9%

99.7%

99.7%

Fleet utilization, commercial (9) = ((4) - (5)) / (4) 100.0%

100.0%

99.9%

100.0%

Fleet utilization, operational (10) = ((4) - (6)) / (4) 99.8%

99.9%

99.8%

99.7%











AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS (usd/day)







Time charter equivalent rate (11) 26,446

29,284

28,624

28,735

Vessel operating expenses excl. drydocking expenses (12) 6,591

6,648

6,807

6,675

General and administrative expenses (13) 658

598

645

711

Total vessel operating expenses (14) 7,249

7,246

7,452

7,386

Drydocking expenses (15) 392

1,349

1,384

1,006



(1) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted the Company's fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of calendar days each vessel was a part of the Company's fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

(2) Calendar days. We define calendar days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up. Calendar days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during that period.

(3) The scheduled off-hire days including vessels laid-up, vessels committed for sale or vessels that suffered unrepaired damages, are days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up, or vessels that were committed for sale or suffered unrepaired damages.

(4) Available days. We define available days as the Calendar days in a period net of scheduled off-hire days as defined above. We use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels were available to generate revenues.

(5) Commercial off-hire days. We define commercial off-hire days as days a vessel is idle without employment.

(6) Operational off-hire days. We define operational off-hire days as days associated with unscheduled repairs or other off-hire time related to the operation of the vessels.

(7) Voyage days. We define voyage days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession net of commercial and operational off-hire days. We use voyage days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes.

(8) Fleet utilization. We calculate fleet utilization by dividing the number of our voyage days during a period by the number of our available days during that period. We use fleet utilization to measure a company's efficiency in finding suitable employment for its vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons such as unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment.

(9) Fleet utilization, commercial. We calculate commercial fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of commercial off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period.

(10) Fleet utilization, operational. We calculate operational fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of operational off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period.

(11) Average time charter equivalent rate, or average TCE, is a measure of the average daily net revenue performance of our vessels. Our method of calculating average TCE is determined by dividing time charter revenue and voyage charter revenue, if any, net of voyage expenses by voyage days for the relevant time period. Voyage expenses primarily consist of port, canal and fuel costs that are unique to a particular voyage, which would otherwise be paid by the charterer under a time charter contract, or are related to repositioning the vessel for the next charter. Average TCE provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with voyage revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and because we believe that it provides useful information to investors regarding our financial performance. Average TCE is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyage charters, time charters and bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. Our definition of TCE may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry.

(12) We calculate daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricating oil, insurance, maintenance and repairs and related party management fees by dividing vessel operating expenses and related party management fees by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period. Drydocking expenses are reported separately.

(13) Daily general and administrative expense is calculated by us by dividing general and administrative expenses by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.

(14) Total vessel operating expenses, or TVOE, is a measure of our total expenses associated with operating our vessels. We compute TVOE as the sum of vessel operating expenses, related party management fees and general and administrative expenses; drydocking expenses are not included. Daily TVOE is calculated by dividing TVOE by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.

(15) Daily drydocking expenses is calculated by us by dividing drydocking expenses by the fleet calendar days for the relevant period. Drydocking expenses include expenses during drydockings that would have been capitalized and amortized under the deferral method. Drydocking expenses could vary substantially from period to period depending on how many vessels underwent drydocking during the period. The Company expenses drydocking expenses as incurred.

Euroseas Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars - except number of shares)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024





2025





2024





2025















Revenues







Time charter revenue 55,375,268

58,547,672

163,958,883

175,341,317

Voyage Charter revenue 473,055

-

473,055

-

Commissions (1,702,162)

(1,641,250)

(4,842,817)

(4,855,081)





Net revenues 54,146,161

56,906,422

159,589,121

170,486,236











Operating expenses / (income)







Voyage expenses 777,998

471,640

1,561,278

965,495

Vessel operating expenses 11,799,681

11,451,284

34,308,086

35,183,722

Drydocking expenses 822,536

2,730,669

8,051,847

6,192,097

Vessel depreciation 6,679,834

6,534,052

18,941,809

21,838,073

Related party management fees 2,028,191

2,003,741

5,283,460

5,911,771

General and administrative expenses 1,380,338

1,209,856

3,748,554

4,377,424

Other operating income -

-

-

(120,000)

Gain on sale of vessel -

-

(5,690,794)

(10,230,210)

Total operating expenses, net 23,488,578

24,401,242

66,204,240

64,118,372











Operating income 30,657,583

32,505,180

93,384,881

106,367,864











Other (expenses) / income







Interest and other financing costs (3,255,595)

(3,686,216)

(7,109,965)

(11,563,617)

(Loss) / gain on derivative, net (436,869)

8,506

543,839

(221,428)

Foreign exchange loss (29,862)

(50,053)

(11,546)

(133,615)

Interest income 697,836

918,654

1,576,652

2,023,378

Other expenses, net (3,024,490-

(2,809,109-

(5,001,020-

(9,895,282-



Net income 27,633,093

29,696,071

88,383,861

96,472,582

Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 6,953,831

6,946,512

6,933,572

6,939,077

Earnings per share, basic 3.97

4.27

12.75

13.90

Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 6,992,363

6,980,401

6,980,196

6,969,992

Earnings per share, diluted 3.95

4.25

12.66

13.84



Euroseas Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars - except number of shares)



December 31,

2024

September 30,

2025







ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 73,739,504 100,210,876 Trade accounts receivable, net 4,551,077 8,298,794 Other receivables 775,793 1,475,052 Inventories 3,191,140 2,667,777 Restricted cash 926,823 5,877,267 Prepaid expenses 1,338,031 1,446,547 Derivative 184,392 77,789 Asset held for sale - 39,975,851 Total current assets



84,706,760 160,029,953 Fixed assets:



Vessels, net 443,386,898 472,553,374 Long-term assets:



Advances for vessels under construction 56,924,663 35,883,524 Restricted cash 6,000,000 6,300,000 Derivative 200,636 - Total assets 591,218,957 674,766,851





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Long-term debt, current portion 36,930,532 20,001,932 Trade accounts payable 5,735,830 5,220,171 Accrued expenses 4,482,282 8,918,435 Accrued dividends 121,030 156,260 Deferred revenue 8,237,629 4,133,976 Due to related company 1,662,306 1,098,433 Advance received for asset held for sale - 5,000,000 Total current liabilities 57,169,609 44,529,207





Long-term liabilities:



Long-term debt, net of current portion 168,473,386 202,088,248 Fair value of below market time charters

Acquired 2,626,130 - Derivative - 73,593 Total long-term liabilities 171,099,516 202,161,841 Total liabilities 228,269,125 246,691,048





Shareholders' equity:



Common stock (par value $0.03, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 7,047,537 and 7,006,612, issued and outstanding) 211,426 210,198 Additional paid-in capital 258,887,424 258,909,692 Retained earnings 103,850,982 168,955,913 Total shareholders' equity 362,949,832 428,075,803 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 591,218,957 674,766,851

Euroseas Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars)



Nine Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2025







Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income 88,383,861

96,472,582

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Vessel depreciation 18,941,809

21,838,073

Amortization of deferred charges 381,588

375,586

Share-based compensation 1,070,587

1,328,173

Gain on sale of vessel (5,690,794)

(10,230,210)

Amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired (3,708,864)

(2,626,130)

Unrealized (gain) / loss on derivative (247,867)

380,832

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (6,243,946)

(4,843,484)

Net cash provided by operating activities 92,886,374

102,695,422







Cash flows from investing activities:



Cash paid for vessels under construction (153,615,913)

(74,342,847)

Cash paid for vessel acquisitions and vessel improvements (4,544,086)

(2,379,727)

Advance received for asset held for sale -

5,000,000

Net proceeds from sale of a vessel 10,146,400

12,875,660

Net cash used in investing activities (148,013,599-

(58,846,914-







Cash flows from financing activities:



Cash paid for share repurchase -

(1,307,133)

Dividends paid (12,533,010)

(14,000,695)

Loan arrangement fees paid (1,398,700)

(429,000)

Proceeds from long- term debt 114,400,000

52,000,000

Repayment of long-term debt (25,369,793)

(35,260,323)

Cash retained by Euroholdings Ltd. at spin-off -

(13,129,541)

Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities 75,098,497

(12,126,692-







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 19,971,272

31,721,816

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 64,316,298

80,666,327

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 84,287,570

112,388,143





Nine Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 2025 Cash breakdown



Cash and cash equivalents 77,340,745 100,210,876 Restricted cash, current 46,825 5,877,267 Restricted cash, long term 6,900,000 6,300,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows

84,287,570

112,388,143







Euroseas Ltd.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Net income 27,633,093

29,696,071

88,383,861

96,472,582

Interest and other financing costs, net (incl. interest income) 2,557,759

2,767,562

5,533,313

9,540,239

Vessel depreciation 6,679,834

6,534,052

18,941,809

21,838,073

Gain on sale of vessel -

-

(5,690,794)

(10,230,210)

Amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired (1,245,312)

(176,115)

(3,708,864)

(2,626,130)

Loss / (Gain) on interest rate swap derivative, net 436,869

(8,506)

(543,839)

221,428



Adjusted EBITDA 36,062,243

38,813,064

102,915,486

115,215,982



Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

Euroseas Ltd. considers Adjusted EBITDA to represent net income before interest and other financing costs, income taxes, depreciation, loss /(gain) on interest rate swap derivative, net, gain on sale of vessel and amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as determined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because it is a basis upon which the Company assesses its financial performance and liquidity position and because the Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of financial costs, (gain) / loss on interest rate swap, gain on sale of vessel, depreciation and amortization of below market time charters acquired. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries.

Euroseas Ltd.

Reconciliation of Adjusted net income to Net income

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars - except share data and number of shares)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Nine MonthsEnded

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Net income 27,633,093

29,696,071

88,383,861

96,472,582

Unrealized loss / (gain) on derivative 535,162

38,748

(247,867)

380,832

Gain on sale of vessel -

-

(5,690,794)

(10,230,210)

Amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired (1,245,312)

(176,115)

(3,708,864)

(2,626,130)

Vessel depreciation on portion of the consideration of vessels acquired with attached time charters allocated to below market time charters 505,804

-

1,499,928

994,124

Adjusted net income 27,428,747

29,558,704

80,236,264

84,991,198









Adjusted earnings per share, basic 3.94

4.26

11.57

12.25





Weighted average number of shares, basic 6,953,831

6,946,512

6,933,572

6,939,077





Adjusted earnings per share, diluted 3.92

4.23

11.49

12.19





Weighted average number of shares, diluted 6,992,363

6,980,401

6,980,196

6,969,992



Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share Reconciliation:

Euroseas Ltd. considers Adjusted net income to represent net income before unrealized loss / (gain) on derivative, gain on sale of vessel, amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired and vessel depreciation on the portion of the consideration of vessels acquired with attached time charters allocated to below market time charters. Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are included herein because we believe they assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of the Company's fundamental performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of the aforementioned items, which may significantly affect results of operations between periods.

Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or earnings per share, as determined by GAAP. The Company's definition of Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries. Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are not adjusted for all noncash income and expense items that are reflected in our statement of cash flows.

Forward Looking Statement

