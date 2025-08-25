

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's business confidence rose in August after weakening in the previous month, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Thursday.



The business confidence indicator rose to -8.9 in August from -10.8 in the previous month. The expected reading was -9.6.



Among sectors, the confidence indicator improved in the manufacturing and building industries, while it weakened slightly in the trade and business-related services sectors, the survey said.



The confidence indicator for the manufacturing industry strengthened to -10.5 from -13.5. Total order book balance remained more positive in August, and business leaders were also more optimistic about demand expectations and expect a further rise in employment over the next three months.



The sub-index for the building industry rose to -9.4 from -10.0, as constructors were more upbeat about the recent trend in equipment use and orders. Meanwhile, the morale for trade worsened to -8.3 from -7.2, and the same for business-related services declined to -1.5 from -1.2.



