SMX Public Limited: SMX's Third ASEAN Win Earns Global Stage Spotlight for Plastics Sustainability Movement

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) just unveiled a pivotal new milestone in Singapore, announcing a strategic collaboration with Bio-Packaging Pte Ltd-a homegrown leader in PCR, biodegradable, and compostable packaging. This isn't just another headline. It's proof that SMX is transforming sustainable packaging into data-rich assets that regulators can trust, brands can defend, and consumers can believe.

The partnership embeds SMX's invisible molecular marker into Bio-Packaging's lines at the point of extrusion. From that moment forward, every scan-on the factory floor, in distribution, at point of sale, or at end-of-life-creates a tamper-proof digital twin on SMX's blockchain. Each bag becomes its own witness, validating recycled content, biodegradability, and compostability in real time. In a world where "green" claims are increasingly challenged, that's not optional-it's essential.

As Bio-Packaging's Director of Business Development Lim Qin Jie put it, customers are demanding proof, not promises. By fusing SMX's traceability with Bio-Packaging's PCR, biodegradable and compostable offerings, they can now deliver indisputable evidence that every product lives up to its eco-promise. That's not marketing-it's measurable sustainability.

From Innovation to Infrastructure

This deal isn't happening in isolation. It follows two game-changing announcements earlier this year that set the stage for SMX's ASEAN surge. Back in April 2025, SMX first joined forces with Aegis Packaging, embedding molecular traceability into its O2X mono-material barrier coating. Already a breakthrough, O2X became more than innovative packaging-it became self-verifying infrastructure. Every unit could now authenticate its own origin, usage, and recovery, no third-party audits required.

Shortly after, SMX announced its collaboration with Skypac Packaging, a regional powerhouse in PP, OPP, HDPE, and LDPE products. Skypac's ethos-"Paper When Possible, Plastic When Useful"-synced perfectly with SMX's mission. With molecular markers and blockchain passports integrated, every plastic wrapper or container became fully accountable across its lifecycle. And layered with SMX's Plastic Cycle Token (PCT), circularity wasn't just compliance-it was currency.

Put together, these partnerships chart a clear trajectory. SMX isn't sketching roadmaps or running pilots. It's embedding itself across materials, technologies, and markets-positioning its platform as the industry's new benchmark for proof.

Singapore as Launchpad, ASEAN as Inflection Point

Singapore is the ideal launchpad. The nation consumes nearly a million tonnes of plastic annually, with 94% still incinerated. It also sits at the center of ASEAN's industrial supply chains. By embedding traceability directly into the packaging that circulates daily through supermarkets, retailers, and distributors, SMX and its partners are flipping that equation. Waste becomes certified material. Incineration costs give way to recycling dividends. And sustainability shifts from rhetoric to measurable return.

This momentum also arrives against the backdrop of the recent UN Plastics Treaty negotiations, where more than 150 nations came together to tackle one of the world's most pressing environmental challenges. While no consensus was reached on issues like production caps versus recycling mandates, the very act of convening showed the seriousness and scale of global commitment. What's missing is a unifying mechanism-one that can bridge divides and make every position part of the solution, not excluded from it. That's where SMX steps in as the toolbox every side can use. And benefit from.

Its platform, built on molecular traceability, material efficiency , and blockchain-backed verification, is the ultimate circularity toolbox-able to validate recycled content, authenticate biodegradability, and align with any policy framework. In short, SMX turns ambition into proof.

And ASEAN is where that toolbox is already at work. Singapore and its regional peers are showing how fast policy can translate into practice. From Extended Producer Responsibility schemes to advanced recycling infrastructure, the region is proving that circularity doesn't have to wait for global consensus. By embedding itself into these supply chains, SMX is helping ASEAN lead the world-turning the challenge of plastics into a model of measurable, inclusive, and profitable sustainability.

A Go-To Global Blueprint

Momentum is the real story. In just a few months, SMX has secured three strategic partnerships across Singapore that span substrates from flexible plastics to barrier coatings to biodegradable films. Each one points to the same conclusion: the future of packaging-and by extension, global manufacturing-belongs to platforms that can prove, price, and profit from sustainability.

And that's where SMX's Global Plastics Passport and Plastic Cycle Token come into play. By tying molecular-level data to block-chain records and tokenized value, SMX is turning packaging into a financial instrument-where recycled content and biodegradability aren't claims, but assets. It's a system designed not only for Singapore or ASEAN, but for Europe, the U.S., and anywhere regulators, investors, and consumers demand proof over pledges.

SMX isn't chasing momentum. It's creating it. And as its footprint in ASEAN deepens, one thing is clear: This isn't just packaging evolution-it's the foundation of a global standard

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

About Bio-Packaging

Founded in 2007 and headquartered at Woodlands Spectrum 1, Bio-Packaging Pte Ltd provides HDPE, PCR, biodegradable and certified-compostable carrier bags, produce rolls and industrial liners to supermarkets, food service, retail and industrial clients. The company is ISO 14001-certified and focuses on delivering high-quality, competitively priced, innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

