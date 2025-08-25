SMX: SMX and Bio-Packaging Launch Molecularly Traceable Sustainable Packaging for Singapore's Circular Economy

Pairing sustainable materials with "physical-to-digital" authentication to validate recycled-content claim and EPR compliance.

NEW YORK, NY AND SINGAPORE / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW), the pioneer of molecular "physical-to-digital" fingerprinting for supply-chain transparency, today announced a strategic collaboration with Bio-Packaging Pte Ltd, a Singaporean manufacturer of Polyethylene, Post-consumer recycle (PCR), biodegradable and certified-compostable general packaging. Established in 2007, Bio-Packaging serves supermarkets, food-service operators and retailers with ISO 14001-accredited, competitively priced solutions that combine quality, affordability and sustainable alternatives.

The collaboration embeds SMX's invisible molecular marker into Bio-Packaging's PCR, biodegradable and certified-compostable product lines during extrusion. Each scan-whether at production, distribution, point of sale or end-of-life-writes a tamper-proof "digital twin" to SMX's blockchain platform, giving brand owners and regulators verified proof of origin, material type, recycling loops and composting outcomes in real time.

SMX believes that brands face growing scrutiny over 'green' labelling and packaging end-of-life performance. Integrating the SMX marker with Bio-Packaging's green solutions can potentially turn every bag into a data-rich asset that proves its sustainability journey.

Lim Qin Jie, Director of Business Development of Bio-Packaging, added: "Our customers trust us for practical, cost-effective packaging that meets Singapore's high environmental standards. By fusing SMX's traceability technology with our PCR, biodegradable and compostable offerings, we can now deliver indisputable evidence that each product lives up to its eco-promise."

Key Features of the Collaboration

Drop-in marking - SMX's marker is added during films or bags production without altering the material's performance.

Regulatory readiness - Data aligns with Singapore's forthcoming Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme for packaging and designed to support global plastic-tax reporting.

Anti-greenwashing assurance - Embedded metadata to substantiate biodegradability and recycled-content claims, expecting to bolster consumer trust.

Looking Ahead

By empowering local converters with verifiable data, SMX and Bio-Packaging aim to accelerate Singapore's transition to a zero-waste, high-value circular economy. SMX and Bio-Packaging will work with government agencies and industry groups to scale the platform across additional substrates and end-use sectors, with the goal to make transparent, accountable packaging the new norm across Asia-Pacific and then globally.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

About Bio-Packaging

Founded in 2007 and headquartered at Woodlands Spectrum 1, Bio-Packaging Pte Ltd provides HDPE, PCR, biodegradable and certified-compostable carrier bags, produce rolls and industrial liners to supermarkets, food service, retail and industrial clients. The company is ISO 14001-certified and focuses on delivering high-quality, competitively priced, innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

