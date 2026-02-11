Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41HAW | ISIN: IE000UPDVNX9 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.02.26 | 21:59
16,230 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2026 14:38 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SMX: From Gold to Innovation: How SMX Elevates Quality, Efficacy, and Global Standards

Summary: Gold and silver have long been trusted as symbols of stability and lasting value. Today, modern markets demand more than ownership - they require transparency, traceability, and verified authenticity. As technology reshapes global standards, innovation is adding a new layer of trust to precious metals. This shift is redefining how value is protected in a rapidly evolving economy.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / For generations, investors have trusted gold and silver as reliable stores of value. In times of uncertainty, capital naturally moves toward assets that are tangible, scarce, and globally recognized.

But today, value is evolving.

It is no longer defined only by physical ownership - it is also shaped by verification, transparency, and technological infrastructure.

Gold's Traditional Value Meets Modern Innovation

Gold has always symbolized stability. Its limited supply and long history make it one of the world's most trusted assets.

Yet gold today is not confined to vaults. It powers advanced electronics, artificial intelligence systems, aerospace technologies, and satellite communications. Silver supports renewable energy, electric vehicles, and high-performance medical applications.

Precious metals are now as much about innovation as they are about preservation.

Silver and Gold in 21st Century Industries

Modern economies rely heavily on gold and silver. These metals are critical to energy transitions, digital infrastructure, and next-generation manufacturing.

As industries become more advanced, the expectations around these materials also rise. Investors and regulators now expect:

  • Verified origin

  • Responsible sourcing

  • Authenticity validation

  • ESG transparency

  • Full lifecycle traceability

Ownership alone is no longer enough. Proof matters.

The Role of Advanced Technology in Precious Metals

The metals industry itself is changing. Mining operations increasingly use automation, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and drone mapping to improve safety and efficiency.

Innovation is transforming not only how metals are extracted - but also how they are tracked and verified throughout their lifecycle.

This shift marks a structural evolution in the market.

Traceability as Innovation - From Mine to Market

Today's gold and silver markets face challenges:

  • Counterfeiting

  • Complex supply chains

  • Recycling transparency issues

  • Growing regulatory oversight

To address this, SMX integrates advanced material science with secure digital systems. By embedding molecular markers into materials and linking them to digital records, physical assets can carry verifiable identities.

This enables:

  • Proof of origin verification

  • Responsible sourcing validation

  • Chain-of-custody transparency

  • Authentication at every transaction point

From mine to refinery to final market, trust becomes measurable.

Why Investors Should Watch Innovation, Not Just Metals

Gold and silver will likely remain foundational assets for generations. Their scarcity and historical performance continue to attract global capital.

However, long-term structural value increasingly depends on the systems that protect and validate those assets.

Technology platforms that strengthen transparency and compliance represent a complementary layer of value. Rather than replacing precious metals, innovation enhances them.

In a world where markets demand proof, verification infrastructure becomes strategic.

About SMX

SMX is a technology company focused on material authentication, traceability, and supply chain transparency. The company integrates advanced material science with secure digital systems to enable physical products - including precious metals - to carry verifiable identities.

By embedding molecular markers directly into materials and linking them to secure digital records, SMX supports authentication, proof of origin, responsible sourcing validation, and lifecycle traceability. Its solutions are designed to align with evolving global regulatory standards, ESG reporting requirements, and circular economy initiatives.

Operating at the intersection of physical materials and digital infrastructure, SMX provides industries with tools to enhance transparency, strengthen compliance, and improve confidence across complex global supply chains.

Conclusion

Gold represents trust.

Innovation strengthens it.

As global standards tighten and transparency becomes essential, the systems that authenticate and elevate precious metals are becoming increasingly important.

By combining material science with digital traceability, SMX operates at the intersection of timeless assets and modern infrastructure - helping advance quality, accountability, and global standards in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Contact: info@securitymatterlsltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-gold-to-innovation-how-smx-elevates-quality-efficacy-and-gl-1135904

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.