SMX Public Limited: From Speculation To Verified Digital Assets: SMX Brings Real-World Commodities Into The Blockchain Era As Global Markets Demand Proof

In an environment of geopolitical volatility and supply chain uncertainty, SMX's digital infrastructure is transforming physical materials into authenticated, blockchain-ready assets with measurable economic value.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / As global markets confront rising geopolitical tensions, fragmented trade routes, and renewed uncertainty across financial systems, the next evolution of digital assets is rapidly taking shape: tokenized commodities backed by verifiable physical materials.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is helping lead that transformation.

Through its proprietary molecular marking technology and integrated digital infrastructure, SMX enables materials themselves to carry a unique, verifiable identity-allowing commodities to be authenticated, tracked, digitized, and ultimately tokenized on blockchain platforms.

The result is a powerful new bridge between the physical and digital economies.

At a time when markets are demanding greater transparency, security, and proof of origin across global supply chains, SMX's technology allows physical commodities to be converted into trusted digital assets supported by immutable data.

Unlike traditional blockchain systems that rely on manual inputs or unverifiable reporting, SMX embeds invisible molecular markers directly into materials such as plastics, textiles, rubber, metals, and other industrial commodities. These markers create a permanent, forensic-level identity for each material.

Every movement of that material through the supply chain-from production to reuse, recycling, resale, or recovery-can be authenticated and digitized.

That verified data can then be recorded on blockchain infrastructure, enabling the creation of digital assets backed by authenticated physical commodities.

In other words, SMX transforms real-world materials into digitally verifiable assets that can participate in emerging blockchain-based markets.

This capability becomes particularly powerful in today's volatile global environment.

As governments impose sanctions, trade routes shift, and industries face increasing scrutiny over sourcing, sustainability claims, and regulatory compliance, the need for indisputable proof of origin and material authenticity has become critical.

SMX's digital architecture provides exactly that.

By combining molecular-level verification with blockchain-ready data infrastructure, the company enables supply chains to generate authenticated digital records tied directly to physical commodities.

This opens the door to an entirely new class of tokenized real-world assets.

One example is SMX's Plastic Cycle Token (PCT), which converts verified recycled plastic into a digital asset backed by authenticated material flows within the circular economy.

Each token represents measurable, verified recycled plastic tracked through SMX's molecular identification system. The tokens can be used to represent sustainability achievements, support regulatory compliance, or participate in emerging digital commodity markets.

But the potential extends far beyond plastics.

The same technology can be applied across multiple sectors where verification, traceability, and proof of origin are becoming mission-critical - including energy commodities, precious metals, industrial materials, textiles, and advanced manufacturing supply chains.

In each case, SMX's platform enables a material to generate authenticated digital data that can be recorded, audited, and monetized within blockchain ecosystems.

As global markets increasingly explore the tokenization of real-world assets - a sector many analysts believe could represent trillions of dollars in future digital markets - the ability to verify those assets at the material level may become essential.

Without trusted real-world verification, tokenized assets risk becoming another layer of speculation.

SMX's technology solves that problem by anchoring digital assets in provable physical reality.

The company's molecular markers establish the physical identity of a material, while its digital platform converts that verification into blockchain-ready data capable of supporting tokenization, trading, compliance, and reporting.

In doing so, SMX is building the infrastructure required for the next generation of blockchain-enabled commodity markets.

In a world where trust in supply chains is under pressure and markets are demanding real proof behind digital assets, SMX's technology introduces a new standard: materials that carry their own digital identity-and the ability to unlock new economic value across global blockchain ecosystems.

About SMX (Security Matters) PLC

SMX (NASDAQ: SMX) is a technology company pioneering molecular marking, digital material identity, and blockchain-enabled traceability across global supply chains. By embedding invisible markers into physical materials and converting authenticated events into digital infrastructure, SMX enables materials and commodities to be verified, tracked, tokenized, and integrated into emerging blockchain and digital asset markets.

Contact: Jeremy Murphy/ jeremy@360bespoke.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-speculation-to-verified-digital-assets-smx-brings-real-worl-1146294