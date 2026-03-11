SMX Public Limited: Protecting Trillions in Energy Assets: How Molecular Traceability is Helping Safeguard Global Oil and Gas Investments

As geopolitical tensions reshape trade flows and energy markets worldwide, a new form of material verification is emerging-one that enables producers, traders, and investors to protect capital and preserve value across the global energy supply chain.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / With sanctions regimes expanding, regional conflicts intensifying, and global alliances shifting, the energy industry is operating in an increasingly volatile environment. Across the oil and gas sector, trillions of dollars' worth of crude, refined fuels, and petrochemical products move through an intricate network of pipelines, shipping lanes, refineries, storage hubs, and trading platforms each year.

In response to these pressures, new technologies are emerging that allow market participants to verify the origin, authenticity, and chain-of-custody of energy materials themselves. Rather than relying solely on documentation, these solutions embed identity directly into the physical commodities moving through the global system.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX), a company specializing in molecular traceability technology for materials and commodities, is helping introduce this next generation of supply-chain verification-one in which materials carry a persistent, verifiable identity throughout their lifecycle.

For the energy sector, where cargoes often pass through multiple jurisdictions, terminals, blending facilities, and trading intermediaries, uncertainty surrounding the origin or handling of a shipment can present real financial risk. Substitution, mislabeling, sanctions violations, and supply-chain manipulation can all expose companies to regulatory penalties, reputational harm, and costly disruptions.

SMX's approach addresses these vulnerabilities by linking identity directly to the material itself.

Traditional supply-chain systems rely largely on paperwork, certifications, and digital records that exist separately from the commodities they represent. In complex global trading environments, these records can be altered, misplaced, or disconnected from the physical product they are meant to track.

Molecular traceability changes that equation.

Through the use of invisible molecular markers embedded directly within materials, SMX technology allows crude oil, refined fuels, petrochemicals, and other industrial commodities to carry a permanent identifier that can be detected and verified at any point in the supply chain-from production and transport to refining, blending, storage, and final delivery.

For producers, traders, and institutional investors, this capability offers a new layer of financial protection.

With the ability to confirm material origin and validate chain-of-custody across complex supply networks, companies can reduce exposure to fraud, strengthen sanctions compliance, protect commodity pricing integrity, and safeguard the long-term performance of energy assets moving through global markets.

In practical terms, the technology helps preserve the economic value embedded in the world's energy infrastructure.

At the same time, governments and regulators are increasing pressure on companies to demonstrate transparency in areas such as sanctions compliance, carbon reporting, and responsible sourcing. Tools that enable direct physical verification of materials are becoming an important part of this evolving compliance landscape.

"Energy supply chains represent some of the most valuable and complex industrial systems in the world," the company said. "When materials themselves carry verifiable identity, it creates a powerful mechanism for protecting investment, strengthening market confidence, and reducing systemic risk across global trade."

Although the energy sector represents one of the most immediate applications, SMX's molecular traceability platform is designed to support a broad range of industries where authenticity, origin verification, and supply-chain integrity are critical.

Key areas of application include:

Energy and petrochemicals: Confirming the origin and custody of crude oil, refined fuels, and petrochemical inputs across international markets.

Precious metals and mining: Authenticating gold, silver, and critical minerals from extraction through refining and storage.

Industrial metals: Tracking materials such as steel and aluminum through manufacturing, reuse, and recycling systems.

Plastics and circular materials: Certifying recycled content and supporting large-scale circular economy initiatives.

Rubber and industrial inputs: Verifying latex, rubber, and other manufacturing materials throughout global supply networks.

Luxury goods and textiles: Protecting authenticity and safeguarding brand value across international markets.

Agricultural commodities: Confirming origin and sustainability claims for products including cotton, palm oil, and cocoa.

Semiconductors and technology components: Authenticating electronic components to prevent counterfeiting and supply-chain infiltration.

By embedding molecular markers within physical materials and linking those markers to a secure digital verification system, SMX enables what the company describes as a "physical-to-digital identity layer" for global commerce. This framework allows participants across the value chain-from producers and refiners to regulators and financial institutions-to verify material provenance, track transformations during production processes, and maintain reliable audit trails across complex supply networks.

As uncertainty continues to shape global energy markets, technologies that enhance transparency, reinforce supply-chain security, and protect investment value are becoming increasingly central to the future of international trade.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is a technology company focused on molecular traceability and authentication solutions for global supply chains. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials-including solids, liquids, and gases-creating a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout a product's lifecycle.

Supported by proprietary reader technology and a secure digital verification platform, SMX enables materials to carry an auditable record of origin, composition, and supply-chain history. These capabilities support authentication, regulatory compliance, sustainability reporting, recycling verification, and circular economy initiatives across a wide range of industries.

SMX's technology is designed to help protect asset value, strengthen supply-chain security, and enhance transparency across sectors including energy, metals and mining, plastics and circular materials, industrial rubber, semiconductors, textiles, luxury goods, and agricultural commodities. By linking molecular-level material identity with digital traceability systems, the company is helping build a more secure and accountable infrastructure for global trade.

