SMX Public Limited: A New Layer of Security for Global Energy Markets: Molecular Traceability Comes to Oil and Gas Supply Chains

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / As geopolitical tensions, sanctions regimes, and shifting trade alliances continue to reshape the global energy landscape, companies across the oil and gas sector are confronting a growing challenge: how to protect the enormous financial value embedded in the world's energy supply chains.

Every year, trillions of dollars' worth of crude oil, refined fuels, and petrochemical products move through an intricate global network of wells, pipelines, refineries, shipping routes, storage terminals, and trading hubs. Ensuring the authenticity, origin, and handling of these materials has become increasingly critical as market volatility, regulatory oversight, and supply-chain complexity intensify.

A new generation of verification technology is emerging to address this challenge by attaching identity directly to the materials themselves.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) has developed a molecular traceability platform designed to embed invisible molecular markers into physical commodities. These markers allow crude oil, refined fuels, petrochemicals, and other industrial materials to carry a persistent and verifiable identity throughout their journey-from extraction and transport to refining, blending, storage, and final delivery.

This approach shifts supply-chain verification away from traditional documentation-based systems. Historically, commodity markets have relied on paperwork, certifications, and digital records that travel separately from the physical materials they describe. In complex global trading environments, those records can be altered, misplaced, or disconnected from the commodities themselves.

By embedding identifiers directly into the materials, SMX's technology allows participants across the energy ecosystem to confirm origin and track chain-of-custody in real time. The system links physical markers with a secure digital platform that records the lifecycle of the material, creating a verifiable audit trail across the supply chain.

For producers, traders, refiners, and investors, the implications are significant. The ability to authenticate commodities and verify their movement through international markets can help reduce fraud, limit exposure to sanctions violations, and strengthen confidence in high-value energy transactions.

Even minor uncertainties surrounding a shipment's origin or handling can introduce financial risk in markets where cargoes routinely change hands multiple times before reaching end users. Verification tools that connect identity to the material itself provide a new safeguard against substitution, mislabeling, and supply-chain manipulation.

As regulatory scrutiny grows around sanctions enforcement, carbon reporting, and supply-chain transparency, technologies capable of directly verifying the provenance of physical materials are becoming increasingly important to global trade.

While the energy industry represents a major opportunity for this technology, its applications extend far beyond oil and gas.

SMX's molecular traceability platform can be used across a wide range of industries where origin verification and authenticity are essential, including precious metals and mining, industrial metals such as steel and aluminum, plastics and circular materials, industrial rubber, luxury goods and textiles, agricultural commodities, and semiconductors and electronics.

By linking molecular identifiers embedded in physical materials with digital verification systems, the platform creates what the company describes as a physical-to-digital identity layer for global commerce. This capability allows stakeholders-from producers and manufacturers to regulators and financial institutions-to verify provenance, track transformations during processing, and maintain reliable records across complex supply networks.

As geopolitical uncertainty and regulatory pressure continue to reshape global markets, technologies that strengthen transparency, protect asset value, and secure supply chains are increasingly becoming a foundational part of the infrastructure supporting international trade.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials-including solids, liquids, and gases-allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Combined with proprietary reader systems and a secure digital verification infrastructure, the technology enables companies to maintain auditable records of origin, composition, and supply-chain history. These capabilities support authentication, regulatory compliance, sustainability reporting, recycling verification, and circular-economy initiatives across sectors including energy, metals and mining, plastics and circular materials, industrial rubber, semiconductors, textiles, luxury goods, and agriculture.

Contact: Jeremy Murphy/ jeremy@360bespoke.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/a-new-layer-of-security-for-global-energy-markets-molecular-trac-1146712