Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
WKN: A41HAW | ISIN: IE000UPDVNX9 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.02.26 | 17:34
16,700 US-Dollar
+2,90 % +0,470
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2026 17:38 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SMX: SMX Strengthens Gold, Silver, and Steel - Capabilities Beyond Conventional Technologies

SMX enhances gold, silver, and steel by integrating advanced material science with digital traceability technology. By embedding verifiable identities directly into materials, it strengthens transparency, authenticity, and compliance across global supply chains.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / As markets demand higher standards of accountability, SMX supports a shift from traditional verification methods to secure, technology-driven infrastructure.

Gold, Silver, and Steel - Strengthened Through Innovation

Gold, Silver, and Steel remain foundational to global economies. Gold and Silver serve as trusted stores of value and critical industrial materials, while steel supports infrastructure, manufacturing, and large-scale development worldwide.

As global supply chains grow more complex and regulatory standards continue to rise, transparency and verification have become increasingly important.

Elevating Precious Metals Through Verification

Gold and Silver markets depend on trust - trust in purity, origin, and authenticity. However, modern challenges such as counterfeiting, opaque sourcing, and rising ESG reporting requirements are reshaping expectations.

SMX integrates advanced material science with secure digital systems, enabling precious metals to carry verifiable identities throughout their lifecycle.

This supports:

  • Proof of origin verification

  • Responsible sourcing validation

  • Chain-of-custody transparency

  • Authentication at multiple transaction points

By embedding molecular markers directly into materials and linking them to digital records, verification becomes intrinsic rather than external.

Strengthening Steel Transparency

Steel moves through complex global supply chains, and sustainability standards are increasingly influencing procurement decisions. Infrastructure developers and manufacturers now require greater clarity regarding sourcing and recycled content.

SMX's capabilities support:

  • Traceability across steel supply chains

  • Alignment with ESG and regulatory requirements

  • Lifecycle accountability from production to end use

This enhances trust while supporting modernization efforts across the steel sector.

Infrastructure for a Higher Standard

Historically, value in gold and silver was defined by scarcity and durability. Today, value also depends on infrastructure that protects authenticity and ensures compliance with global standards.

SMX strengthens traditional materials by adding a digital layer of verification and transparency - aligning physical assets with modern accountability expectations.

Gold, Silver, and Steel remain timeless.

The systems that verify and elevate them are evolving.

Why This Matters for Investors

Investors increasingly evaluate opportunities not only by scarcity, but by scalability, infrastructure relevance, and regulatory alignment. As transparency becomes a structural requirement across industries, traceability solutions represent a meaningful long-term shift.

Rather than replacing traditional materials, innovation enhances them - strengthening trust in global markets.

About SMX

SMX is a technology company focused on material authentication, traceability, and supply chain transparency. The company integrates advanced material science with secure digital systems to enable physical products - including precious metals - to carry verifiable identities.

By embedding molecular markers directly into materials and linking them to secure digital records, SMX supports:

  • Authentication

  • Proof of origin

  • Responsible sourcing validation

  • Lifecycle traceability

Its solutions are designed to align with evolving global regulatory standards, ESG reporting requirements, and circular economy initiatives.

Operating at the intersection of physical materials and digital infrastructure, SMX provides industries with tools to enhance transparency, strengthen compliance, and improve confidence across complex global supply chains.

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-strengthens-gold-silver-and-steel-capabilities-beyond-conven-1135933

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
