

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ukrainian soldiers will receive a further boost from the British military's expert training, as the UK Government announced the extension of its training program on Ukrainian Independence Day.



The UK is stepping up and evolving its training support to ensure Ukraine's Armed Forces are in the strongest possible position as they resist ongoing Russian attacks, and to deter any further Russian aggression under a future peace deal by supporting the regeneration of Ukraine's forces. Supporting Ukraine's defense supports the UK's own national security and helps counter the economic disruption caused by the Russian invasion.



Training support and military equipment from the UK has helped give Ukraine a crucial boost on the frontline, with Russia continuing to lose far more vehicles and equipment to damage or destruction than Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense said.



The extension of Operation INTERFLEX to at least the end of 2026 was announced by the Defense Secretary amid Ukrainian celebrations Sunday, marking 34 years since declaring independence from the Soviet Union.



More than 50,000 Ukrainian recruits have been trained on British soil so far, with the UK leading 13 other nations providing support to the INTERFLEX program as one of the biggest schemes of its kind in the world.



