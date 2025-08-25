In a previously disseminated version of this news release the headline contained a misspelling of Magna Mining Inc. That has been updated to reflect the correct spelling. No other changes have been made to this release.

Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) (the "Company" or "Magna") is scheduled to release its Q2 2025 financial results and MD&A after the market close on Wednesday August 27, 2025. The company will be holding a conference call and webcast on Thursday August 28, 2025 at 8:00 am EDT. The conference call details are as follows:

Webcast Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14155



Participant Dial In: (N. America Toll Free): 1-844-763-8274 Participant International Dial In: 1-647-484-8814

Conference call participants should ask to join the Magna Mining Inc. quarterly results conference call.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining Inc. is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM) assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary asset is the McCreedy West Mine, currently in production, supported by a pipeline of highly prospective past-producing properties including Levack, Crean Hill, Podolsky, and Shakespeare.

Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.

Additional corporate and project information is available at www.magnamining.com and through the Company's public filings on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

