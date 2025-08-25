

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start and a subsequent long spell in negative territory, the Switzerland market briefly moved slightly above the flat line in late afternoon trades on Monday, but quickly tumbled again to eventually settle on a weak note.



The benchmark SMI closed down by 58.49 points or 0.48% at 12,206.36, near the day's low.



Straumann Holding, Kuehne + Nagel, VAT Group, Adecco, Geberit, Sonova, Givaudan, Richemont and Novartis lost 0.7 to 1.2%.



SGS, Nestle, Holcim, Roche Holding, Swiss Re, Logitech International, ABB, Zurich Insurance and Lindt & Spruengli ended lower by 0.5 to 0.65%.



Swatch Group climbed 1.25%. Lonza Group gained about 1.1%, while Amrize and Sandoz Group ended higher by 0.78% and 0.64%, respectively.



On the economic front, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's non-farm payrolls rose 0.6% year-on-year to 5.532 million in the second quarter of 2025, maintaining the same pace as in the previous period.



