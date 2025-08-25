Anzeige
Oil-Dri Corporation Of America: Amlan to Present on Biotoxin Control and Antibiotic-Free Poultry Production at Malaysia Livestock 2025

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America and a global leader in natural feed additives, will participate in Malaysia Livestock 2025 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from August 27-29. The event brings together industry leaders, producers, and innovators to address the most pressing challenges in modern animal production.

On Thursday, August 28, in Hall 5, Dr. Michael Hua, Amlan's Regional Director, Asia Pacific Region, will deliver two technical presentations. At 2:00-2:30 PM, Dr. Hua will present "Integrated Control of Biotoxins in Poultry Production," highlighting strategies for mitigating the impact of mycotoxins and bacterial toxins that threaten poultry health and performance. His presentation will outline a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach that emphasizes the role of advanced, natural feed additives in improving food safety and production outcomes.

Later that afternoon, from 3:30-4:00 PM, Dr. Hua will deliver "Broiler Production Without Antibiotics: Progress, Practices, and Perspectives." This session will offer practical insights into the global transition to antibiotic-free systems and provide guidance on improving productivity by optimizing gut health through proven natural solutions.

"Malaysia's poultry industry is evolving quickly, with increasing demand for natural solutions that protect animal health and meet changing regulations," said Dr. Hua. "Our goal at Malaysia Livestock is to share proven, science-based approaches that help producers improve performance while delivering the safe, high-quality protein consumers want."

The shift toward antibiotic-free production is not just a regulatory requirement in Malaysia-it represents a broader global movement toward safer, more sustainable animal agriculture. In this context, effective biotoxin control and gut health management are essential pillars for the future of livestock production. By advancing natural, science-based feed additives, Amlan is committed to helping producers overcome these challenges and contribute to a healthier, more resilient food system.

At Malaysia Livestock, Amlan will showcase Calibrin®-Z and Varium®, two flagship feed additives designed to address these challenges. Calibrin-Z is a broad-spectrum biotoxin control agent that binds both mycotoxins and harmful bacterial toxins, providing comprehensive protection against multiple gut health threats. Varium is formulated specifically for antibiotic-free systems, to strengthen the gut barrier, reduce the effects of pathogenic bacteria, and support feed efficiency to help producers maintain profitability without antibiotics.

Further details about Malaysia Livestock 2025 can be found here. For more information about Calibrin-Z, Varium, or other Amlan feed additives, please contact info@amlan.comor visit www.amlan.com. for more information.

About Amlan® International
Amlan International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), develops and markets innovative, natural feed additives that optimize animal health and performance. Oil-Dri Corporation of America, founded in 1941, is a global leader in sorbent mineral technology.

Contact:
Reagan Culbertson, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, B2B
Reagan.culbertson@amlan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/816cce8e-ee79-4bf5-9bb5-2feca6e4a8d9


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
