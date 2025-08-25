5E Advanced Materials, Inc.: 5E Advanced Materials Announces Closing of $8.31 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

HESPERIA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. ("5E" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FEAM)(ASX:5EA), a development stage company focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of specialty boron and advanced boron derivative materials, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock in the United States (the "Offering"). The Offering consisted of 2,374,481 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $3.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $8.31 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other Offering expenses payable by 5E.

Konik Capital Partners, LLC acted as lead bookrunning manager for the Offering.

5E currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, for the operation of its small-scale boron facility, wellfield development and analysis, advanced planning for FEL-3 engineering, and general corporate purposes.

The Offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 20, 2023, as amended and declared effective February 27, 2024.

A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the final terms of the Offering has been filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement and is available on the SEC's website located at https://www.sec.gov or may be obtained from: Konik Capital Partners, LLC, 7 World Trade Center, 46th Floor, New York, NY 10007, or e-mail at capmarkets@konikcapitalpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq:FEAM) (ASX:5EA) is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of boron specialty and advanced materials, complemented by lithium co-product production. The Company's mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, food and domestic security. Boron and lithium products will target applications in the fields of electric transportation, clean energy infrastructure, such as solar and wind power, fertilizers, and domestic security. The business strategy and objectives are to develop capabilities ranging from upstream extraction and product sales of boric acid, lithium carbonate and potentially other co-products, to downstream boron advanced material processing and development. The business is based on our large domestic boron and lithium resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

