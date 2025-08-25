

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback rose to 1.3445 against the pound, 147.93 against the yen and 0.8071 against the franc.



The greenback edged up to 1.1602 against the euro and 1.3864 against the loonie.



The greenback advanced to 0.5845 against the kiwi, from an early 5-day low of 0.5880.



The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 1.32 against the pound, 150.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the franc, 1.14 against the euro, 1.39 against the loonie and 0.58 against the kiwi.



