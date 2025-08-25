Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) (the "Company") announces it has approved a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $5,000.000. The private placement will consist of up to 20,000,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Starcore and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issue to purchase one common share of Starcore at a price of $0.35 per share, provided that, if after the expiry of all resale restrictions, the closing price of the Company's shares is equal to or greater than $0.50 per share for 10 consecutive trading days. The Company may, by notice to the warrant holders (which notice may be by way of general news release), reduce the remaining exercise period of the warrants to not less than 30 days following the date of such notice.

In accordance with the TSX policies, the Company may pay finders' fees to certain finders for such portion of the financing as may be attributable to their efforts.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in this financing.

Proceeds of the financing will be applied primarily towards bulk sampling and the development of the recently announced Tortilla Project (see news releases dated July 10 and 14, 2025).

The private placement is subject to Toronto Stock Exchange acceptance and required regulatory approvals. All of the securities issued pursuant to this offering will have a hold period expiring four months plus one day after the closing date.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets has been complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

