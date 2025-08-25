Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Green Rise Foods Inc. (TSXV: GRF) ("Green Rise" or the "Company") is pleased to release its interim condensed consolidated financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025.

The complete interim condensed consolidated financial statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available under the Company's profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

Selected Highlights for the three and six-month periods ended:

Year-to-date fresh produce revenue of CDN $12.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, versus $12.4 million for the comparative prior year period, representing a decrease of 2% ($11.9 million versus $12.3 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively, representing a decrease of 3%).

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to CDN $1.7 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, versus $3.1 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of $1.4 million or 45% ($3.3 million versus $4.5 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively, representing a decrease of $1.2 million or 27%).

"Our grow teams continue to advance production in spite of adverse weather conditions in the months of May and June. We anticipate the weather to normalize over the remaining harvesting season and accordingly expect shipped production yields to align with annual targets and exceed the prior period actuals by the end of the year," said Vincent Narang, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Green Rise uses its wholly owned 89 acres of Controlled-Environment Agriculture Greenhouses to produce high-quality fresh produce under the "SUNSET" brand for Mastronardi Produce Ltd, our distribution partner. Green Rise is proud to be an environmentally sustainable investment providing bee-pollinated, high-quality fresh products to meet the growing consumer demand for locally grown fresh produce.

