

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its August 12 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the RBA reduced its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 3.60 percent as underlying inflation continued to soften and labor conditions eased slightly. The third cut this year took the rate to the lowest since March 2023. Previously, the bank had reduced the rate by 25 basis points each in May and February.



Japan will release July numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting no annual change at 3.2 percent.



Singapore will see July data for industrial production; in June, output was flat on month and up 8.0 percent on year.



Taiwan will release July numbers for industrial production; in June, output jumped 18.65 percent on year.



Hong Kong will see July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were up 11.1 percent on year and exports rose an annual 11.9 percent for a trade deficit of HKD58.9 billion.



