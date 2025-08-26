

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales division of Charter Communications (CHTR), has acquired ShowSeeker, a leading cloud-based order management provider, to enhance media buying processes and strengthen its marketing solutions nationwide.



Founded in 2003, ShowSeeker is recognized for scalable campaign management systems that improve advertising execution. By combining these tools with Spectrum Reach's Innovar operational automation suite, the company will deliver an integrated, end-to-end solution for planning, ordering, trafficking, and optimizing ad campaigns across linear, streaming, and CTV platforms.



Rob Klippel, Spectrum Reach's SVP of Product, Technology & Operations, emphasized that integrating ShowSeeker's expertise will simplify workflows, saving agencies time in an increasingly fragmented media environment. Dave Hardy, ShowSeeker's founder and CEO-who will join Spectrum Reach as VP and GM-said the merger will accelerate innovation in AdTech and strengthen value delivery for advertisers of all sizes.



Monday, CHTR closed at $273.44, down 1.49%, and rose to $273.96, up 0.19%, in after-hours trading on the NasdaqGS.



