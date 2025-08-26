Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announced today financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025, and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same periods in 2024, the Company continued to manage its operating costs, while allocating additional resources toward advancing new business opportunities with its Alberta Food Security business, and reported:

Three months ended June 30, 2025 Net loss and comprehensive loss of $255,984, up $246,211 from $9,773 in 2024; Cash provided by operating activities of $31,780, improved $13,142 (70.5%) from $18,638 in 2024; Revenue of $324,545, down $223,224 (40.8%) from $547,769 in 2024; and Operating expenses of $547,111, up $20,679 (3.9%) from $526,432 in 2024.



Nine months ended June 30, 2025: Net loss and comprehensive loss of $493,628, up $21,920 from $471,708 in 2024; Cash used in operating activities of $24,236, improved $50,551 (67.6%) from $74,787 in 2024; Revenue of $1,021,778, down $163,951 (13.8%) from $1,185,729 in 2024; and Operating expenses of $1,431,056, improved $134,611 (8.6%) from $1,565,667 in 2024.



"We are pleased with the continued progress in managing our operating costs while advancing key business opportunities," said Hubert Lau, TrustBIX CEO. "Revenue from our ViewTrak team was lower than the elevated levels seen in the same period last year, while our Alberta Food Security team continued to secure new orders and collect deposits for our indoor farming technology. While we continue to address manufacturing delays, initial deliveries for the 2024 orders began in June 2025 and the first installation is expected to be completed by September 2025."

The Company's financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025, and the related MD&A, have been filed and are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate® solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices. Our award-winning technologies offer practical tools trusted by local and international agri-food organizations.

www.TrustBIX.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

