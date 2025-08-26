

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Korean Air have announced the airline's intent to purchase 103 aircraft from Boeing's fuel-efficient family. The order includes 20 777-9s, 25 787-10s, 50 737-10s, and 8 777-8 Freighters.



Korean Air currently operates 108 Boeing airplanes including 737s, 747s, 777s and 787s. With 72 Boeing jets on order; the carrier's order book will grow to 175 airplanes once the deal is finalized.



