

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), announced that S&P MidCap 400 constituent Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) in the S&P 500, and Talen Energy Corp. (TLN) will replace Interactive Brokers Group in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, August 28.



Sycamore Partners is acquiring Walgreens Boots Alliance in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.



Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) will replace Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, September 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) is acquiring Pacific Premier Bancorp in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.



