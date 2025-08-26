Trip.com Launches Trip.Planner: Smart Itineraries Tailored to Your Travel Style with Real-Time Recommendations

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Step into a new era of travel planning, where stress is replaced by AI-powered foresight. Trip.com introduces Trip.Planner, a revolutionary one-stop travel planning hub, powered by AI to transform complex itineraries into effortless, personalised journeys.

Whether you're heading off on a weekend getaway or a multi-destination adventure, Trip.Planner acts as your AI-powered travel concierge-assisting you to create hyper-personalised itineraries tailored to your travel style. With real-time transport integration, flexible planning features, and access to over 20 million geo-tagged global points of interest, travellers can plan every detail from a unified intelligence hub.

"Trip.Planner is a cutting-edge tool that combines reliable data with rich itinerary management to redefine how travellers plan their journeys. We will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to create greater value for our users," said Mr James Liang, Co-founder and Chairman of Trip.com Group.

Key Features of Trip.Planner:

All-in-One Integration

Flights, trains, hotels, restaurants and attractions are all integrated into your itinerary with real-time availability. Travellers can plan and book everything directly from their itinerary view, eliminating the need to switch between platforms.

Built for Trust

Moreover, users can benefit from trusted, real-time travel data. You can view prices, availability and detailed descriptions for travel options. The AI also recommends attractions that are open, seasonally relevant, and accessible, using officially verified opening hours, typical visit durations, and transport estimates for a smooth, realistic plan.

Recommendations are practically tailored to your destination - for example, suggesting relevant airport transfers, car rentals in remote areas, or day tours in urban spots.

For additional expert assistance, Trip.Planner includes expert-vetted recommendations available via the in-app AI chat, perfect for big milestone trips or niche experiences.

Style-Based Itineraries, Tailored to You

Trip.Planner adapts to your personal travel style, whether you're a culture buff, first-time visitor, or on an inter-generational excursion. You can select from user preferences such as:

Family-Friendly : Kid-friendly options, like theme parks and wildlife encounters.

: Kid-friendly options, like theme parks and wildlife encounters. Classic : Iconic sights and must-see highlights, ideal for first-time visitors.

: Iconic sights and must-see highlights, ideal for first-time visitors. Elderly-Friendly : Lower-intensity activities with easy access and relaxed pace.

: Lower-intensity activities with easy access and relaxed pace. Cultural : Museums, performances, or experiences that reflect local arts.

: Museums, performances, or experiences that reflect local arts. Cityscape: Urban-focused - shopping, dining, nightlife and city walks.

- Nature : Outdoor and scenic spots like parks, beaches, and reserves.

Historical: Significant landmarks, traditional districts and heritage sites.

Additionally, if you're travelling on a budget, it can tailor a personalised itinerary that fits your spending preferences too.

Flexible, User-First Interface

Planning starts with just three questions: destination, trip duration, and your travel style. From there, Trip.Planner generates an itinerary for you. You can preview it within the in-platform map and easily visualise routes for your travels.

If you have prior bookings on the Trip.com platform, you can import them to into your itinerary or adjust plans easily with the canvas-style editing, where you can rename, reorder attractions, replace and delete activities and add on notes. A floating AI button stays active at all times, offering real-time, on-demand suggestions as users edit their trips.

A One-Stop Travel Planning Hub

Trip.Planner replaces spreadsheets, bookmarks, and endless tabs. It combines trip building, bookings, and curated inspiration in one place.

Beyond efficiency, it's also built for trust. Recommendations are drawn from millions of data points across Trip.com, including Trip.Best picks, Trip.Pulse, and Trip.Events data - top-rated and timely experiences trusted by a global user base-ensuring each suggestion is reliable and grounded in what travellers actually love.

"With Trip.Planner, we are offering a truly smart assistant that adapts to user preferences, simplifies decision-making, and puts joy back into trip planning," said Bonnie Bao, Director of Product for Itinerary & Map, Content Center, Trip.com Group.

Trip.Planner is currently available on English-language Trip.com sites in select regions*, with access expanding progressively to users in the coming months.

*Full list of supported regions as of date: United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Pakistan, Belgium, Ireland and general English-language markets.

(end)

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.5 million hotels and flights from over 640 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757737/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757738/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757739/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757740/4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757741/5.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802535/trip_com_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tripcom-launches-tripplanner-smart-itineraries-tailored-to-your-travel-style-with-real-time-recommendations-302538363.html