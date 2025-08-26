TOKYO, Aug 26, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC") is pleased to announce that it has completed its investment in Fullerton Health Pte. Ltd. ("Fullerton Health"), a leading Managed-Care provider in Southeast Asia, as of 22 August, 2025.In recent years, Southeast Asia has faced growing societal challenges, including rising medical costs driven by an increase in chronic diseases. With limited public health insurance coverage across the region, it has become increasingly common for employers to offer private health insurance as part of their employee benefits. As a result, optimizing medical expenses while maintaining high-quality care has become a pressing priority for both local and multinational companies.As an integrated healthcare solutions provider, Fullerton Health leverages its leading managed care* operations and extensive provider network to deliver high-quality services across the full continuum of care. The company is well-positioned for continued growth, driven by rising demand from corporate clients and insurers for both cost containment and quality care.By combining MC's broad capabilities-including its global network, digital capability and expertise in healthcare-with Fullerton Health's established platform, we aim to deliver high-quality healthcare services and contribute to cost optimization for people living across Southeast Asia.*Managed care is a healthcare delivery system in which insurance companies and third-party administrators (TPAs) collaborate with healthcare providers to deliver quality healthcare services at optimized costs.Fullerton Health OverviewCompany Name: Fullerton Health Pte. Ltd.Headquarter: 6 Raffles Boulevard #03-308 Marina Square, SingaporeEstablishment: 2010Representative: Ho Kuen Loon, Executive Director and CEOBusiness: A leading integrated healthcare solutions provider operating across nine markets in the Asia-Pacific. Fullerton Health owns and manages an extensive network of healthcare assets, including third-party administrators (TPAs), health maintenance organizations (HMOs), primary care, specialist care and ancillary care clinics, corporate in-house clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, and executive health screening centers.URL: https://www.fullertonhealth.com/MaterialityBased on the Three Corporate Principles, which serve as MC's core philosophy, MC has continued to grow together with society by contributing to the sustainable development of society through its business activities while pursuing value creation. While continuously creating Shared Value guided by the Materiality, a set of crucial societal issues, MC will continue to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable corporate growth. Guided by this Materiality, MC will continue to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable corporate growth. Out of the six material issues relating to "Realizing a Carbon Neutral Society and Striving to Enrich Society Both Materially and Spiritually", this project's activities particularly support "Promoting Stable, Sustainable Societies and Lifestyles" and "Addressing Regional Issues and Growing Together with Local Communities".Inquiry RecipientMitsubishi CorporationTelephone:+81-3-3210-2171Source: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.