TOKYO, Aug 26, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) today announced that it will hold its official e-motorsports event, Honda Racing eMS 2025, using Gran Turismo 7*3 (published by Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.) for PlayStation(R)5 (PS5(R))*4 and PlayStation(R)4 (PS4(R))*5.Honda Racing eMS is a global e-motorsports event held by HRC, Honda's motorsports arm, to offer more people a firsthand opportunity to experience the fun of driving race machines and the excitement of motorsports. A total of 200,000 e-sports players from 70 countries around the world participated in 2024, bringing the cumulative total since the inaugural event in 2023 to over 400,000 participants.The online qualifying event, "Online Qualifier," will take place from August 29 (Fri) to September 28 (Sun) (JST). The event will be held on the GT7 original track "Lake Maggiore" using the Honda NSX CONCEPT-GT '16 in a time attack format. The car features a special livery prepared for this event, with additional logos of previous Honda Racing eMS event supporters Alps Alpine Co., Ltd, and NTT TechnoCross Corporation (brand logos of security tool "iDoperation" and the health management system "HM-neo"), as well as "Dominique Douce's Shop"*6, a bakery with deep ties to Suzuka Circuit (Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture).The final tournament "Grand Final" will be held online on December 6 (Sat) and 7 (Sun) (JST), divided into three regions: Europe / Middle East / Africa, North America / Latin America, and Asia / Oceania. The top 10 participants aged 18 or older from each region will compete to determine the champion for their respective region.Inugami Korone, a Japanese VTuber with over 2.23 million subscribers*7, will once again act as Honda Racing eMS ambassador to convey the appeal of motorsports to a wider audience.For more details, please visit: https://global.honda/content/dam/site/global-en/topics-new/cq_img/2025/c_2025-08-26eng/c_2025-08-26eng.pdfSource: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.