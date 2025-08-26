Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 542144 | ISIN: KR7021240007 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
COWAY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COWAY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.08.2025 07:06 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coway Co., Ltd.: Coway Unveils Landmark 20th Sustainability Report for FY2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," has released its latest sustainability report for FY2024, the 20th to date. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the company's progress toward its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, providing an in-depth look at how it fulfills its social responsibilities while enhancing long-term value for stakeholders.


"Coway has been expanding its R&D investments in order to develop innovative products and secure new technologies, resulting in record-high sales and ongoing growth," said Coway's CEO, Jangwon Seo. "We will continue to systematically manage our strategic ESG tasks and strengthen their execution, to deliver genuine environmental and social value."

First published in 2006, the 2024 iteration of the Sustainability Report highlights Coway's latest key achievements as guided by its vision of becoming a "Company Caring for Better Earth."

On the Environmental front, Coway has made headway through the implementation of a closed-loop resource circulation system by applying recycled materials - made from plastic waste collected from returned products - to its mass-produced products. The company is also working to continuously reduce environmental impact in product design and packaging by simplifying its packaging and using eco-friendly materials.

With regards to its Social undertakings, Coway has continued its biodiversity conservation activities in collaboration with local communities, organizing campaigns such as creating classroom forests and collective river and marine 'plogging' activities. Furthermore, since 2018, the company has been supporting environmentally vulnerable groups by providing air purifiers and subsequent maintenance services, in recognition of which, Coway received a commendation from South Korea's Ministry of Environment in 2024.

Moreover, with regards to the Governance sector, Coway this year joined voluntary disclosures of corporate value enhancement plans to strengthen transparent communication, setting mid-to-long-term performance indicators and targets to increase shareholder value.

Established in 2021, Coway's ESG Committee deliberates and makes decisions on key ESG matters based on the expertise and the independence of its Board of Directors. Coway also operates a working-level ESG Council to regularly share its ESG direction with employees and monitor the implementation of key tasks across business areas.

The full text of the Coway Sustainability Report 2024 is available here.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. BEREX, the company's sleep & wellness brand, aims to improve the quality of life through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. In 2025, the company launched Coway Life Solution, a premium elder care platform offering personalized care solutions tailored to different life stages. For more information, please visit https://au.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395396/Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coway-unveils-landmark-20th-sustainability-report-for-fy2024-302537454.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.