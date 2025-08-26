Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2025 07:10 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corbion proposes to appoint Per Falholt to the Supervisory Board

Corbion's Supervisory Board announces it has nominated Per Falholt for appointment to the Supervisory Board for a term of four years as of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in May 2026.

Mr. Falholt, a Danish national, brings over 40 years of extensive experience in research and development, innovation, and leadership within the biotechnology and life sciences sectors. Currently serving as an Operating Partner at the Netherlands-based capital venture firm Forbion, and co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at 21st.BIO, he also holds significant positions including Chairman of the Board at DHI Foundation and Board Member at CO-RO A/S and Danfoss A/S. Previously, he was the Executive Vice President and Global Manager of R&D at Novozymes, where he was responsible for global R&D strategy and innovation. Mr. Falholt holds a Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Technical University of Denmark.

Chair of the Supervisory Board Ilona Haaijer said: "We are delighted to welcome Per Falholt to our Supervisory Board. His vast relevant experience in R&D and innovation, along with his strong leadership skills and solid academic foundation, will be invaluable as we continue to advance our strategic initiatives. We believe that Per's insights will greatly enhance our efforts to continue to drive value creation at Corbion."

Mr. Falholt will begin serving as an advisor to the Supervisory Board starting 1 October 2025.

Mr. Falholt will be nominated for appointment to the Supervisory Board as Mr. Steen Riisgaard is not eligible for reappointment after the AGM 2026.

Subject to approval by the AGM, Mr. Falholt's appointment will take effect at the conclusion of the AGM on 13 May 2026. Further details and the agenda for the AGM will be published in April 2026.

Attachment

  • 2025-08-19_Corbion_PR_Announcement-SB_Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/50fcb1a4-b446-48a8-90ec-db8e7149f42e)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
