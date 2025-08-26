

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer sentiment survey data from France is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden releases producer prices for July.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes monthly consumer confidence data for August. The sentiment index is expected to rise to 90 from 89 in July.



At 4.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Poland.



At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank is slated to announce its monetary policy decision.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News