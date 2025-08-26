Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus: Key Information Relating to Q2 2025 Cash Distribution

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the Q2 2025 results announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") today that the Board of Directors has approved a cash distribution to shareholders as specified below.
- Dividend amount: USD 0.22 (approximately NOK 2.23) per share
- Declared currency: USD
- Last day including right: September 1, 2025
- Ex-date: September 2, 2025
- Record date: September 3, 2025
- Payment date: September 16, 2025
- Date of approval: August 25, 2025
Payment of cash distribution to shareholders holding shares outside the Euronext Securities Oslo/VPS will be handled manually.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083
About Paratus
Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.
