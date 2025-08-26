EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

26 August 2025 Guardian Metal Resources plc ('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company') Company Strengthens Relations with the U.S. Government through membership of Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Cornerstone Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET, OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to provide an update on the advancement of the Company's government affairs strategy by announcing that it has become a member of the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and the Cornerstone Program. The Company was recently awarded $6.2M USD by the United States Department of Defense to be used for continuing work at Pilot Mountain, one of its co-flagship Nevada-based tungsten projects. As Guardian Metal continues to pursue partnership opportunities to strengthen its relationship with the U.S. Government, it has joined these groups as another step forward in its progress. ·The Defense Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC") has a primary goal to enhance the resilience and responsiveness of the U.S. Defense industrial base. DIBC focuses on identifying, developing, and testing cutting-edge capabilities, while also addressing supply chain issues, critical mineral extraction, and scaling emerging technologies. The consortium provides opportunities for its members to access funding programmes, potential partners, and industry collaborations. ·The Cornerstone Program ("Cornerstone") is a public-private partnership initiative, managed by the U.S. Army that aims to strengthen the U.S. industrial base and improve its competitiveness in support of the Department of Defense (DOD). Cornerstone focuses on developing prototype projects and capabilities to address specific needs within the defence related industrial base, such as improving artillery systems or enhancing the supply chain for critical materials. This directly benefits US armed forces by providing them with advanced equipment and solutions that improve their effectiveness and safety. Oliver Friesen of Guardian Metals commented: "In 2025, our partnership with the U.S. Government has advanced significantly, highlighted by our acceptance into critical programmes such as DIBC and Cornerstone. Over the year, we also joined the DARPA-sponsored Critical Minerals Forum and most importantly, secured a DPA Title III award from the United States Department of Defense. Collectively, these milestones underscore the strategic importance of our tungsten projects to U.S. national security, and we look forward to further strengthening our relationship with the U.S. Government in support of these critical objectives." Forward Looking Statements This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following: Guardian Metal Resources plc

